Fighters React To Pereira Brutally Finishing Strickland At UFC 276

Alex Pereira delivered on the expectations of fans and the UFC with his win over Sean Strickland at UFC 276.

Heading into the fight, many wondered if Strickland would choose to rely on his own striking skills to stand and trade with the former kickboxing champion. “Tarzan” seemed comfortable walking forward on the Brazilian for the first few minutes of the fight, but halfway through the first round Pereira reminded everyone of how dangerous he is.

“Poatan” landed a vicious left hook that dropped Strickland before a follow-up right hand finished the job. Strickland got to his feet quickly but was clearly compromised as he walked on unsteady legs to try and protest the stoppage.

MMA World Reacts To Pereira’s Massive Win

The middleweight bout was arguably the most anticipated non-title fight at UFC 276, and fighters reacted to the finish accordingly.

#AlexPoatan has dynamite in his hands



Poatan tem dinamite nas mãos



Mano….#UFC276 #UFC276noCombate — Charles 'DoBronxs' Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) July 3, 2022

Sheesh that’s some punching power Alex P has ☠️☠️☠️ — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) July 3, 2022

This guy must have sledgehammers for fists! That was INSANE!! #UFC276 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 3, 2022

Geez, mans got power#UFC276 — Uroš Medić (@urketaraketa) July 3, 2022

OH MY GOD!! Where did that come from?😳 KO of the night#UFC276 — Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) July 3, 2022

Much of the narrative heading into UFC 276 involved a potential fight between middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and Pereira. The Brazilian holds two victories over “The Last Stylebender” from their kickboxing careers.

