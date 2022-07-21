Petr Yan Reacts To Sean O’Malley Fight Announcement

Petr Yan has reacted to news of his upcoming fight with Sean O’Malley.

It was recently announced that Yan and O’Malley will go head-to-head at the upcoming UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) from Abu Dhabi on October 22. This will be a battle between two of the biggest names in the bantamweight division.

Petr Yan Speaks Out On O’Malley Fight Announcement

Recently, Yan took to his Twitter account to react to the announcement. It’s safe to say he’s excited to get to work against O’Malley inside the Octagon, nothing, he’ll let his fists do the talking.

My 👊🏼👊🏼 will do the talking 🤫 https://t.co/168XSQJ6FT — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) July 21, 2022

After going undefeated for nearly five years, Yan suffered the first defeat of his UFC run in March of 2021 against Aljamain Sterling, albeit a controversial loss due to it coming via disqualification after an illegal knee.

That fight marked Yan dropping two of his last three Octagon appearances, both defeats coming against Sterling. Both defeats against Sterling also cost him the 135-pound crown. Now, he’s looking to bounce back against the hottest new name in the division.

O’Malley has only lost one fight in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career. That defeat coming against Marlon Vera in August of 2020, being TKO’d after suffering a foot injury during the fight.

Since, he’s racked up three-straight wins, all coming via knockout. However, his last outing against Pedro Munhoz resulted in a No Contest after an accidental eye poke forced the bout to be stopped.

While it was an unfortunate way to end a big matchup, O’Malley will now get to step into the cage against a former champion in Yan, who is the No. 1-ranked bantamweight in the UFC. A win would most likely place O’Malley right in the center of the title picture.

What do you think about the matchup between Petr Yan and Sean O’Malley? Sound off in the comments section below!