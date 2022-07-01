Petr Yan Issues A Dare & New Nickname For “Sugar” Sean O’Malley

Petr Yan has sent a message to Sean O’Malley ahead of UFC 276 this weekend.

At UFC 276, Sean O’Malley will face the man who has been widely considered to be the toughest challenge of his young career. Of course, Marlon “Chito” Vera would have something to say about that given that he is the “1” in 15-1, but this narrative that elevates Munhoz persists, nonetheless.

Whether you think the toughest challenge of O’Malley’s career is Munhoz or Vera, if “Sugar Sean” defeats Munhoz then accepts the dare that was issued late Thursday night, then most would agree that the toughest test of his career would be his next fight.

That’s because O’Malley has been challenged by a former UFC champion who happens to still be in his prime, which is none other than Petr “No Mercy” Yan.

Petr Yan Preemptively Calls Out Sean O’Malley

Yan took to Twitter and gave O’Malley a loose script of what to say in his Octagon interview should “Sugar” defeat Munhoz at UFC 276 this Saturday, and he also showered O’Malley with a “colorful” nickname to match his flashy appearance.

“Hey pink poodle @SugaSeanMMA , if you win on Saturday and really wanna fight me I dare you to call me out and I will accept it. But if you just wanna make useless noise for hype, stop talking about me, coward,” Yan tweeted.

As stated, O’Malley already has his hands full this weekend when he takes on Pedro Munhoz. Thus, he would be wise to keep the entirety of his focus on the task at hand.

That said, O’Malley has expressed interest in fighting Petr Yan in the past, so while he’ll more than likely shrug off the “Pink Poodle” moniker, he might just be more than accepting of Yan’s brazen dare.

