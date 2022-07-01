PFL 6: Harrison vs. Young Takes Place Live Tonight On ESPN

PFL 6 takes place live tonight from the Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, and MMA News will be right here to bring you the results and highlights!

Tonight’s card will feature welterweights and women’s lightweights. The main event will feature undefeated Olympian Kayla Harrison facing Kaitlyn Young. In the co-main event, the legendary Rory MacDonald will face Sadibou Sy. Also in action tonight will be 2021 PFL Welterweight Champion Ray Cooper III taking on Brett Cooper.

Need to catch up on the latest PFL standings before tonight’s event? You can do so right here!

PFL 6: Harrison vs. Young Card

Rory MacDonald

You can check out the full card for PFL 6 below along with the viewing information. And be sure to check back here tonight for all the highlights and results!

Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Kayla Harrison vs. Kaitlin Young

Rory MacDonald vs. Sadibou Sy

Ray Cooper III vs. Brett Cooper

Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Dilano Taylor

Larissa Pacheco vs. Genah Fabian

Jarrah Al-Silawi vs. Magomed Umalatov

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 6:00 PM ET)

Marina Mokhnatkina vs. Abigail Montes

Martina Jindrova vs. Zamzagul Fayzallanova

Olena Kolesnyk vs. Vanessa Melo