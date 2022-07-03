Watch: Poirier & Chandler Get Separated During UFC 276 Altercation

Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler got heated with one another in the crowd during tonight’s UFC 276 pay-per-view (PPV).

A video posted by welterweight Gilbert Burns shows Dustin Poirier being held back from Chandler, as the pair exchange some heated words back-and-forth. Security quickly separated the pair to make sure things didn’t get physical.

Check out the clip here:

What Led To Poirier’s & Chandler’s Confrontation?

Poirier is currently the No. 2-ranked lightweight in the world, coming off of an unsuccessful title bid against Charles Oliveira. Prior to his loss, Poirier held a three-fight win streak that earned him the opportunity.

As for Chandler (#5), he snapped a two-fight losing streak in his last outing, viciously knocking out Tony Ferguson with a front-kick to the face at UFC 274 in May. Prior, he also suffered a loss to Oliveira with the title on the line, followed by a decision defeat to Justin Gaethje.

Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler have exchanged words in the past, beginning with Poirier stating that Chandler did not deserve to fight for the world title last year after Chandler had defeated Dan Hooker in his debut.

Most recently, Chandler left Poirier out of his list of potential next opponents, stating that he forgot him. Poirier responded by stating Chandler’s comments were an example of fakeness in the sport. As for Chandler, he most recently sent a harsh message to Poirier in May in which he called Poirier a “wannabe.”

A fight between Poirier and Chandler certainly makes sense given where both men are at in the division. It will be interesting to see if the UFC capitalizes on this recent altercation.

Do you want to see Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler settle their differences in a UFC fight?