Watch: Pro Wrestler Pulls A Kevin Holland, Halts AirPods Thief

Kevin Holland has established himself as MMA’s premier crime fighter, and now it appears he has a counterpart in the world of professional wrestling.

Originally reported by PWInsider, National Wrestling Alliance star Natalia Markova landed in Tampa following the taping for several NWA shows and realized her purse was missing. After confirming with the airline staff that she hadn’t accidentally left it on the flight, Markova assumed that it must have been stolen.

The Russian wrestler was in the company of fellow NWA star Bryan Idol, known in the wrestling world by the name “Mercurio.” Idol suggested that Markova use her iPhone to track the AirPods she had left in the purse, which led the pair to a Walmart in Pinellas Park, Florida.

Transaction Declined

Their timing couldn’t have been more perfect, as Markova received a notification that someone was attempting to use her credit card for a $700 transaction just as they arrived at the Walmart.

Heading straight for the checkout area, the wrestlers encountered a man buying a TV that they recognized as a passenger from their flight. The individual fled when confronted and left Markova’s credit card at the counter, but Idol was able to chase the thief down and immobilize him.

The man was not in possession of Markova’s purse, as he’d turned it in at the airport after removing credit cards, the AirPods, and $600 cash.

Markova elected not to press charges as long as the stolen items were all returned, and as such the man’s identity has not been revealed to the public beyond the video of the confrontation. According to the police report, the individual “apologized for stealing the money and the cards and knew it was wrong.”

It’s only been a few weeks since Kevin Holland chased down a thief before his fight at UFC Austin, but it looks like “Trailblazer” needs to get back in action to avoid being bumped from the headlines.

