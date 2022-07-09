Fiziev Expects ‘Ass Pain’ Excuses From Peers After UFC Vegas 58

Rafael Fiziev believes the UFC lightweight division’s best will be inventing reasons not to fight him if he defeats Rafael dos Anjos tonight at UFC Vegas 58.

Fiziev, who will aim to secure his sixth successive win at UFC Vegas 58, looks to be one of the division’s most promising up-and-coming talents. After losing on his UFC debut in 2019—the only loss of Fiziev’s 12-fight career—the 29-year-old has been riding a wave of momentum that’s seen him earn KO victories over Brad Riddell and Renato Moicano, in addition to four performance bonuses.

The #10 ranked lightweight Fiziev, however, will this weekend face a man who looks a much improved fighter since returning to the lightweight division in 2020. Following a horror 1-5 spell at welterweight, dos Anjos has resurrected his career as a 155-pounder, having secured back-to-back wins against Paul Felder and Renato Moicano.

Fiziev Says Top Lightweights Will Invent Reasons To Duck Him

With just one blemish on his résumé and seven career knockouts to his name, Fiziev no doubt poses as a handful for anyone in the lightweight division. And the Azerbaijani believes if he gets past dos Anjos on Saturday, those ranked above him will be running scared.

It’s for this reason that, at the UFC Vegas 58 media day, Fiziev told reporters that he’s unsure who he will call out if he wins.

“I don’t think about it now,” said Fiziev. “I’m just sure (that) when I win this fight, these guys (ranked above me), they still start to running, start to talk like, ‘Oh, this guy has to fight with this guy, this guy (need) to fight with #12, #11, #10, #blah-blah-blah-blah-blah-blah. My head pain, or my ass pain, my back pain, I have injury in my finger pain in the training. That’s why I believe, for Sean Shelby, (he does his job very well). And I wait for him, somebody else after this,” said Fiziev.

Who do you think will get their hand raised at UFC Vegas 58—Rafael Fiziev or Rafael dos Anjos?