Rafael Fiziev Thinks He Is Too Dangerous For Dustin Poirier

Rafael Fiziev believes he is not on Dustin Poirier’s radar because he is too dangerous a fight for him.

This weekend’s UFC Vegas 58 will pit two of the UFC’s toughest Rafaels against each other. Rafael dos Anjos and Rafael Fiziev will be facing off in the main event live from Las Vegas. Although this fight could be a huge stepping stone to a future title shot for both men, Fiziev feels there are certain top-ranked opponents who would not be willing to step into the cage with him.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda, Fiziev was asked about a potential fight with Dustin Poirier if he gets the win against dos Anjos on Saturday night. Fiziev is ranked tenth and dos Anjos is ranked seventh.

If Fiziev gets the win and swaps rankings with dos Ajos, then the men above him would be Dariush, Makhachev, Poirer, Gathje, and Chandler. Any of these men in the top six are gunning for a title shot and in Fiziev’s opinion, they would not be eager to face him on their quest for gold.

“I don’t think so. If I win RDA, somebody like Chandler, like Poirier or Gaethje somebody like this guy’s don’t want a fight with me,” he said. “I don’t think so. He (Poirier) still (would try) to run for sure….

“He never want to fight with people like me because they don’t want to make the risk. For sure, too much dangerous fight. His name is a big name; my name is not so big like him. But then for these guys, it’s a very big risk to lose.”

Dustin Poirier Could Have His Sights Set On A Different Opponent For His Next Fight

Poirier is sitting in the number two spot on the official UFC lightweight rankings. He would be a good option for Fiziev if he is looking to make a quick jump into title contention. However, Poirier seems to have his sights set on Michael Chandler. He and Chandler had a confrontation at the UFC 276 event and have been calling each other out. And of course, Fiziev will need to get past dos Anjos first.

dos Anjos is on a two-fight winning streak with his most recent win coming over Renato Moicano at UFC 272 in March. dos Ajos will most likely have his eye on one of the men ranked above him if he gets a win on Saturday night, one of which could be Poirier as well.

