Fighters React To Rafael Fiziev’s TKO Victory Over Rafael dos Anjos

Rafael Fiziev continues his surge through the lightweight rankings after earning a TKO win over Rafael dos Anjos at UFC Vegas 58.

Fiziev has now won six in a row, having previously defeated Brad Riddell, Bobby Green, and Renato Moicano. Tonight’s win, however, was hard fought, with dos Anjos providing an ample test of Fiziev’s takedown defense.

Fiziev stuffed numerous takedowns and held his own in the grappling exchanges. Both fighters had success on the feet, with the scorecards relatively even at the end of round four. But just 18 seconds into the final round, Fiziev landed a huge right that sent dos Anjos sprawling to the canvas, and the Azerbaijani finished off the job with a heavy follow up shot.

With this victory over the #7-ranked dos Anjos, we can expect Fiziev to climb further up the lightweight rankings in the coming days.

You can catch the highlights of the main event below.

This was Rafael Fiziev’s sixth win in a row.

Unrelenting pace by these LWs heading into the 3rd #UFCVegas58 pic.twitter.com/WaNq7dV0B9 — UFC (@ufc) July 10, 2022

Now, let’s see how fighters reacted to Fiziev’s victory over dos Anjos at UFC Vegas 58.

@RafaelFiziev is always a treat to watch, the man can scramble so I expect this to stay on the feet majority of this fight. Should be fun 👏 #UFCVegas58 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) July 10, 2022

Good body work from Fiziev! — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) July 10, 2022

Woooowwwwww — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 10, 2022

Wow Congrats to @RafaelFiziev great win! And all respect to RDA @RdosAnjosMMA legend! Keep your head up bro ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾 #UFCVegas58 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 10, 2022

Fiziev is super dangerous. Good striking, cardio and takedown defense. This is dude is a threat to all 155lbs! — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 10, 2022

Marks usually one of the better refs but that stoppage was way too quick. Tough break. Wish we got to see if RDA could recover. Rough ending to a great fight. #UFCVegas58 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 10, 2022

Man Rafael Fiziev is so fun to watch! #UFCVegas58 — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) July 10, 2022

What’s next for Fiziev? What’s next for RDA? #UFCVegas58 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) July 10, 2022

UFC Vegas 58: Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev Results & Highlights

What was your reaction to Rafael Fiziev’s TKO over Rafael dos Anjos at UFC Vegas 58?