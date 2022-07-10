Fighters React To Rafael Fiziev’s TKO Victory Over Rafael dos Anjos

Rafael Fiziev continues his surge through the lightweight rankings after earning a TKO win over Rafael dos Anjos at UFC Vegas 58.
Fiziev has now won six in a row, having previously defeated Brad Riddell, Bobby Green, and Renato Moicano. Tonight’s win, however, was hard fought, with dos Anjos providing an ample test of Fiziev’s takedown defense.
Fiziev stuffed numerous takedowns and held his own in the grappling exchanges. Both fighters had success on the feet, with the scorecards relatively even at the end of round four. But just 18 seconds into the final round, Fiziev landed a huge right that sent dos Anjos sprawling to the canvas, and the Azerbaijani finished off the job with a heavy follow up shot.
With this victory over the #7-ranked dos Anjos, we can expect Fiziev to climb further up the lightweight rankings in the coming days.
