Rahman Jr. Reveals How Much He’ll Be Fined If Overweight

Professional boxer Hasim Rahman Jr. will have to be extremely disciplined on the scale if he’s to keep his purse intact for his fight against Jake Paul.

After months of speculation, YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul is now racing towards his sixth bout as a pro-pugilist. Having defeated former MMA champions Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley inside the ring last year, “The Problem Child” is set to test himself against a pro-boxer for the very first time on August 6.

While that test was set to come against Tommy Fury, both last December and next month, “TNT” withdrew again, forcing Paul to find a short-notice replacement. Stepping up to the plate for the Madison Square Garden-held event is Rahman Jr., a heavyweight with a 12-1 record.

✅ Bigger

✅ Stronger

✅ More experienced

✅ KO power



But it doesn’t matter. They don’t have my heart, don’t have my drive & definitely don’t have my team.



August 6 I’m showing the world that Jake Paul is a bad mother fucker.



Press conference & ticket on-sale Tuesday 1pm ET. pic.twitter.com/sYAvCr0Cxu — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) July 7, 2022

Since the matchup was announced, the pushed storyline has centered around the pair’s previous sparring sessions, which came prior to Paul’s opening two victories over AnEsonGib and Nate Robinson.

But beyond that, discussions about contracts and conduct behind-the-scenes have provided an intriguing backstory. Having previously accused Paul’s team of scouting his weight and shape under the pretense of potential sparring sessions before offering the fight, Rahman Jr. has now revealed a clause in the contract that could see him lose a hefty chunk of his purse.

Rahman Jr.: Weight Pressure Shows How Scared Paul’s Team Is

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Rahman Jr. confirmed the weigh-in rules, which will require the pair to hit the 200-pound mark on Friday, August 5, and then increase to no more than 214 pounds at the rehydration weigh-in at noon on fight day.

While consequences for missing weight is expected in combat sports, Rahman Jr. revealed the massive fine he could pick up should he tip the scales beyond the agreed limits. Remarkably, the 31-year-old said he’ll lose 25% of his purse for every pound he’s over by.

With that, two-pound misses for both weigh-ins would see Rahman Jr. walk away with the minimum agreed fee — just $5,000.

“Yeah, that’s all correct. But, I am being fined after four ounces — after four ounces, for every pound that I would be over, I’m fined 25% of my purse,” Rahman Jr. said. “Yeah, they leave a lot of stuff out. They leave a lot of stuff out when you’re dealing with Jake Paul and his antics. So, for example, if I was to come in 202 at the weigh-in, and then come in 216 for the rehydration weigh-in, then I would get the minimum, which is I think $5,000. I would get just the minimum, and that’s only for two pounds.

“They’re that scared that they want to put that much pressure on me to make the weight, to say, ‘You’re gonna lose 25% for every pound you’re over. So if you come in 204, you’re gonna get the bare minimum,’ which is — they capped it at $5,000.”

Last time out, Rahman Jr. weighed in at 224 pounds for his TKO loss to James Morrison. With that in mind, the drop to 200 for this bout was likely daunting enough without the pressure of an almost unheard-of fine awaiting a sizable miss.

Never has a top-quality nutritionist been more important…

