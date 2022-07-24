Rakić Claims Manuwa Sucker-Punched Him, Manuwa Responds

According to Aleksandar Rakić, former opponent Jimi Manuwa is still hung up on the result of their 2019 matchup.

In a video posted on Twitter, the 30-year-old light heavyweight claimed that Manuwa sucker punched him while Rakić was attending UFC London.

“Jimi Manuwa, you piece of shit,” Rakić said. “You son of a bitch, man. What a pussy move you did last night on me. Guys, I would just let you know that after the event at UFC London, the security was escorting me to the transfer to the hotel, and ‘Mr. Still Sleep’ was sitting in my row at the end of the row, so I needed to pass him by.

“And I pass by, and he talk to me something. I didn’t really pay attention first, and second I have nothing to do with that guy. You know, for me this is over. So I start to turn away, and he sucker punched me. And even in that close range, he couldn’t catch my head. I think he hit me with the forearm on my neck. And the securities were so fast here and they separate us.”

The two light heavyweights met back in 2019, with Rakić winning via head kick less than a minute into the fight for his fourth-straight victory in the UFC. Manuwa promptly retired following the loss, and Rakić thinks that fact weighs heavily on the mind of “The Poster Boy”.

Rakić knocked out Manuwa in the first round of their fight in 2019. (Zuffa LLC)

“Man, what a fucking pussy move. You knew that I’d be alone in London by myself, you knew that I had surgery 9 weeks ago. And you did this? Man, you’re such a bad loser. And I want people to know what a piece of shit you are. You know, I’m gonna stay in your head forever. I retire you, I knocked you out, and the world saw that. So happy retirement, ‘Mr. Sleep.'”

Manuwa Delivers Harsh Words To Rakic After Altercation

It didn’t take long after the video was posted for Manuwa to respond on Twitter, and the 42-year-old was happy take credit for hitting “Rocket” at UFC London.

The fight is the fight and we all win and lose which is part of it. When u try to talk shit months after the fight on twitter like every one of the keyboard warriors I promised you I will slap you when I see you. I saw you last night, how dare u think I wouldn’t @rakic_ufc — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) July 24, 2022

“The fight is the fight and we all win and lose which is part of it. When u try to talk shit months after the fight on twitter like every one of the keyboard warriors I promised you I will slap you when I see you. I saw you last night, how dare u think I wouldn’t”

As referenced in the video he posted, Rakić is currently recovering from a knee injury suffered in his most recent bout against Jan Blachowicz. That loss snapped a two-fight win streak where “Rocket” had defeated former light heavyweight title challengers Thiago Santos and Anthony Smith.

