Reason For Julianna Peña’s Last-Min UFC 277 Weigh-In Revealed

UFC Bantamweight Champion Julianna Peña weighed in at the buzzer ahead of her UFC 277 rematch with Amanda Nunes.

Peña will face Nunes in arguably the biggest fight in women’s MMA history this weekend in the UFC 277 main event in Dallas, TX. Peña pulled off the upset over Nunes in their first fight back at UFC 269 last December.

To the surprise of many, Peña took her time when it came to showing up at the official weigh-ins on Friday morning. She weighed in with just minutes to spare to make her main event official.

As reported by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, the reasoning behind Peña’s last-second weigh-in was due to her team giving her extra rest.

Julianna Peña’s coach Rick Little told me they weighed in with two minutes to spare because the team let Julianna sleep in this morning. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 29, 2022

Some fans and pundits felt that the reasoning behind Peña’s late weigh-in time was due to a rough cut, but it appears that it was due to a harmless case of her team wanting her to get as much sleep as possible before the deadline.

Peña has never been short of confidence, and it seems that her confidence isn’t limited to the weight-cutting process as well. But, it almost cost her the bantamweight belt.

Julianna Peña Vs. Amanda Nunes 2 UFC 277 Headliner Is Set

UFC 277 pre-fight press conference

Nunes also made championship weight without issue ahead of Peña. She is looking to regain her title after her 12-fight winning streak was snapped at UFC 269 by Peña.

Peña vs. Nunes will cap off a stacked card at UFC 277. Former UFC heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis returns against the surging Sergei Pavlovich, while Brandon Moreno fights Kai Kara-France for the interim flyweight title in the co-main event.

Nunes and Peña will come face-to-face one last time before their fight at the ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday night.

What is your prediction for Julianna Peña vs. Amanda Nunes 2?