Simón Took Exception To UFC Long Island Booking: “I Was Pissed”

UFC bantamweight contender Ricky Simón wasn’t happy with how he was valued ahead of his UFC Long Island win over Jack Shore.

Simón earned a ‘Performance of the Night’ bonus for submitting the undefeated Shore in Round 2. He entered the fight as a slight underdog, with many believing Shore could outpoint the veteran in all facets of the fight.

Simón had won four straight entering the fight with Shore but wasn’t considered to be a major player in the 135lb division by some. Now, he’s circling back to his doubters and entered his UFC Long Island matchup with a point to prove.

Ricky Simón Explains His Emotions Following Fifth Straight Win

During his UFC Long Island post-fight press conference, Simón was asked why he was so emotional after the win.

“I didn’t feel like our strength of schedule wasn’t comparable, everyone had me as an underdog. I get the kid was 16-0, but against who?” Simón said. “I was pissed. I was yelling ‘underdog what?’ So I was just trying to make my statement too.”

Simón has faced some of the top contenders in the division over the past few years, including Urijah Faber and Rob Font. He earned wins over the likes of Raphael Assunção and Brian Kelleher en route to the victory over Shore.

This was far from the first time that Simón has been overlooked by UFC fans and pundits. Despite a split decision win on Dana White‘s Contender Series in 2017, he wasn’t immediately offered a contract and had to earn back-to-back wins in LFA before winning his UFC debut over Merab Dvalishvili.

Simón was tabbed at No. 13 in the bantamweight rankings entering the fight with Shore and will more than likely get a top-10 spot sooner rather than later. He’ll look to point out his detractors as he continues to climb in the division.

Who would you like to see Ricky Simón fight next?