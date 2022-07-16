Fighters React To Ricky Simon’s Submission Win Over Jack Shore

Ricky Simon handed Jack Shore the first loss of his career when he submitted him in the second round of their fight at UFC Long Island.

Although it wasn’t featured on the event’s main card, the bantamweight bout between Simon and Shore was one of the most anticipated fights of UFC Long Island. Simon attempted to utilize his wrestling skills in the first round while Shore’s takedown defense largely held up, but things took a turn in the second round.

Simon put Shore on wobbly legs with a right hand, and when the Welshman fell to the canvas Simon was quick to pursue a finish. The 29-year-old moved into mount before eventually setting up an arm triangle choke that forced a tap from Shore.

Ricky Simon is a DANGEROUS dude 😰 #UFCLongIsland pic.twitter.com/Wte9BQ1rKx — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 16, 2022

Other fighters on the UFC roster were quick to react to Simon taking Shore’s undefeated record for his fifth-straight win.

BIG WIN for “Rocky” Simon! Beats a gritty, tough, and undefeated Jack Shore #UFCLongIsland — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 16, 2022

Oh man undefeated fighters in the UFC goes down to only 24 out of a roster of over 700 — “The Future” Ian Machado Garry (@iangarryMMA) July 16, 2022

Brilliant finish by @RickySimonUFC showed his killer instinct there hats off to him brilliant performance 👊🏻 Jack will be back mark my words @UFCEurope @ufc #UFCLongIsland — Paddy The Baddy (@theufcbaddy) July 16, 2022

Ricky Simon is DANGEROUS. What a performance. I see you 👀 #UFCLongIsland — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 16, 2022

Flying to Long Island to watch my cousin show them what's up. That man's different, start putting respect on Ricky Simon's name 👊 — Vince Morales (@vandetta135) July 15, 2022

