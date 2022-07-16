Fighters React To Ricky Simon’s Submission Win Over Jack Shore

Ricky Simon handed Jack Shore the first loss of his career when he submitted him in the second round of their fight at UFC Long Island.
Although it wasn’t featured on the event’s main card, the bantamweight bout between Simon and Shore was one of the most anticipated fights of UFC Long Island. Simon attempted to utilize his wrestling skills in the first round while Shore’s takedown defense largely held up, but things took a turn in the second round.
Simon put Shore on wobbly legs with a right hand, and when the Welshman fell to the canvas Simon was quick to pursue a finish. The 29-year-old moved into mount before eventually setting up an arm triangle choke that forced a tap from Shore.
Other fighters on the UFC roster were quick to react to Simon taking Shore’s undefeated record for his fifth-straight win.
Keep it locked right here, as MMA News has all of the results and highlights from UFC Long Island.