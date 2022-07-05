Rogan On Rejecting Trump JRE Appearances: “I Don’t Wanna Help Him”

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan has explained why he’s rejected multiple opportunities to have former United States president Donald Trump on his podcast.

While he made his name calling action inside the Octagon, Rogan is perhaps best known globally for his Spotify-exclusive podcast, the Joe Rogan Experience. From fighters like Aljamain Sterling and Georges St-Pierre to politicians like Bernie Sanders to Hollywood stars such as Matthew McConaughey, the podcast has had a range of takes and personalities throughout its 1,800+ episodes.

Rogan also hasn’t been afraid of hosting controversial personalities, with the likes of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and clinical psychologist Jordan Peterson grabbing headlines for disputed takes shared on their respective episodes.

That discourse, as well as some of Rogan’s own questionable statements, drew widespread flak earlier this year, with many accusing Rogan of spreading misinformation, especially surrounding COVID-19 vaccinations.

But despite appearing to welcome prominent individuals from all walks of life, as well as discussing a host of polarizing topics, Rogan isn’t open to having everyone on his podcast. As it turns out, he draws the line at the 45th president of the United States.

Rogan “Not interested” In Hosting Trump

During a recent appearance on the Lex Fridman Podcast, Rogan chimed in on a variety of topics, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, the recent comedy controversy, and the current state of politics in the US.

At one point, Rogan gave a pretty damning assessment of Joe Biden’s administration, suggesting that the way it’s going leaves no doubt in his mind that Trump will be running again.

“He’s (Trump) going to run again… well, he’s running against a dead man,” Rogan said. “You know, I mean, Biden shakes hands with people that aren’t even there when he gets off stage. I think he’s seeing ghosts.

“You seen him on Jimmy Kimmel the other day? Well, he was just rambling. I mean, if he was anyone else, if he was a Republican, if that was Donald Trump doing that, every f**king talk show would be screaming for him to be off the air,” Rogan added. (h/t Essentially Sports)

But despite those remarks, Rogan maintained that he is by no means a Trump supporter, citing consistent decisions to turn down opportunities to host the 76-year-old on JRE as evidence.

“I am not a Trump supporter in any way, shape or form,” Rogan insisted. “I’ve had the opportunity to have him on my show more than once. I’ve said no every time. I don’t wanna help him. I’m not interested in helping him.”

That might come as a disappointment for Trump, who has consistently expressed support for the stand-up comedian and UFC color commentator during recent controversies. As well as advising Rogan to “stop apologizing” during accusations of podcast misinformation, Trump also backed the 54-year-old when past clips of him using racial slurs emerged.

Nevertheless, while it appears that Trump will remain a topic of discussion during JRE episodes, an in-studio appearance seems out of the question, seemingly despite his team’s offers.

