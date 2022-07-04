Rose Clark: She Did A Good Job Of Continuing The Armbar After I Tapped

Jessica-Rose Clark appears to have mentally recovered from her loss at UFC 276, but the physical damage may take a bit longer to heal.

The 34-year-old kicked off UFC 276 in a women’s bantamweight bout opposite Julija Stoliarenko, but was submitted just 42 seconds into the fight. The loss was Clark’s second straight via armbar, and this one appeared particularly brutal based on the angle of her arm.

Clark posted a video on Instagram following the loss and informed fans that she’ll likely require surgery due to the submission.

“Well that sucked. Just got back from the hospital. I’m probably gonna need surgery on my elbow. She did a really good job of continuing to armbar me after I tapped. But that’s fine, it is what it is. I felt great. I still like, I cried the entire time I was at the hospital. But I’m feeling all right.”

Clark: “I’m Understandably Heartbroken”

Stoliarenko picked up a Performance of the Night bonus and her first UFC victory. In her post-fight interview, the Lithuanian appeared to blame any damage sustained on Clark for not choosing to tap faster.

Despite suffering back-to-back losses in the first round, Clark is ready to come back better than ever after her surgery.

“I’m understandably heartbroken. But I did everything right this camp. I’m gonna have this surgery, and heal up, and then come back and be better. And that’s all I can do.”

“Jessy Jess” entered the UFC in 2017 and earned a split-decision win over Bec Rawlings in her debut. She was on a two-fight win streak before suffering her most recent pair of losses.

Clark’s submission loss was followed by a run of 4 decisions until Jim Miller retired Donald Cerrone with a second-round guillotine choke. On the UFC 276 main card, featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski and middleweight champion Israel Adesanya both successfully defended their titles via unanimous decision.

What’s your reaction to Jessica-Rose Clark’s claim that Stoliarenko held the arm bar after she had already tapped?