Sara McMann Was Surprised By Reaction To De Randamie Callout

Sara McMann is still scratching her head at the response she received from a call out of Germaine de Randamie.

Sara McMann is getting ready for her 14th appearance in the UFC Octagon on August 13. McMann was one of the original bantamweights to come into the UFC when the division was created back in 2013. Now, nearly ten years later, McMann is still going strong. She will be taking on Aspen Ladd at UFC on ESPN 41, but that was not the opponent she originally had in mind.

Following her 2020 win over Lina Länsberg, McMann called for former champion Germaine de Randamie. That callout was not answered in a timely manner, so McMann decided not to pursue it. She explained in an exclusive interview with MMA News that she had received word from another fighter that de Randamie was retired and so that is why she never responded.

McMann took the fight with Ladd and made it clear that because de Randamie was retired, she was no longer pursuing that fight.

Germaine de Randamie Did Not Take Kindly To The Accusation That She Is Retired By McMann

De Randamie wrote on McMann’s post to express her distaste for the false information.

“I’m not retired stop the bullsh-t,” de Randamie wrote.

Now that McMann is moved on she addressed the situation that came from this post.

“I was surprised by the response because I didn’t hear anything the whole time I was asking to fight her,” McMann said. “I was surprised because somebody else told me, I didn’t like just make it up in my own head, like somebody else said, oh, yeah, she’s retired, I’ve asked about finding her, too.

“So I was like, Okay, well, if she retired, that makes sense. You know that makes sense why I didn’t hear anything. But for her to be like, stop the bullsh-t. I’m like, I’m a grown woman. I don’t bullsh-t like I’m real. So, you know let’s fight, then. That’s fine. You know?”

De Randamie is a former UFC bantamweight champion but has not fought since October of 2020 when she defeated now champion Julianna Peña. De Randamie has been removed from the rankings due to inactivity and her status with the UFC is unknown at this point.

What do you think f this situation between McMann and de Randamie?