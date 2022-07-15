Sean O’Malley Gives A Tutorial On How Not To Poke Someone In The Eye

Sean O’Malley is taking some shots at Petr Yan in a new video posted to social media.

Sean O’Malley is taking to Instagram to take some shots at Petr Yan. In a recent post made on his personal social media account, O’Malley is seen giving a “tutorial” to fans on a few striking basics. He is using a dummy punching bag that he calls “Petr Yan”.

In the video, he is seen smoking out of a bong and then hitting “Petr” while giving some instructions.

O’Malley has been targeting a bout with Yan since even before he fought Champion Aljamain Sterling for the title. In the past, O’Malley has stated that he believes a bout between himself and Yan would be the biggest bantamweight fight in the UFC. When Yan lost to Sterling, O’Malley doubled down on his interest in Yan.

Yan seemed to return the interest and has been baiting O’Malley on social media. He called him names and dared him to call his name following his win at UFC 276, however, O’Malley did not get the win that night due to an accidental eye poke that left the bout ruled a No Contest.

O’Malley Also Took Some Shots At Himself In The Video

O’Malley sort of addresses the eye poke in his video, spending a short time explaining how to keep your fingers in and not extended. The eye poke on Pedro Munhoz resulted in an early need to a fight that could have been the biggest win of O’Malley’s career so far.

Munhoz was coming into the fight ranked 10th and “Suga” was ranked 13th. The plan was to make the top ten, work his way to a title fight and move to featherweight in the future. That plan is now delayed due to the uncertainty of his next step.

There is no word yet as to what the UFC’s plan for O’Malley and Munhoz is, they may get a rematch, or not at all. Either way, the rising bantamweight star is hoping to get compensated for his efforts at UFC 276 regardless.

What do you think of this targeted troll video?