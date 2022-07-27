Sean O’Malley Willing To Cede First Title Shot To José Aldo

UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley has massive respect for José Aldo to the point that he wouldn’t mind Aldo getting a title shot over him.

O’Malley is set to face former bantamweight champion, Petr Yan, at UFC 280 on Oct. 22 in Abu Dhabi. It is easily the toughest test of O’Malley’s career that comes after a no-contest against Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276.

A win over Yan would almost certainly guarantee O’Malley a shot at the title. Yet, O’Malley seems open to allowing Aldo to have the opportunity if he can defeat Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 278.

Sean O’Malley Gives José Aldo The Nod To Challenge For The Belt

During a recent UFC 280 pre-fight press conference, O’Malley was asked if he’d be interested in a fight with Aldo and admitted he would be willing to let Aldo skip the line for a title shot.

“Yeah, absolutely. I think he said he wants to beat Merab and then fight for the title,” O’Malley said of Aldo. “I wouldn’t mind beating up Petr and then letting José fight for the title, and then fight the winner of those two. José’s a legend and he deserves to fight for that belt.”

Aldo, the former UFC featherweight champion and one of the greatest fighters in UFC history, challenged for the then-vacant bantamweight title against Yan at UFC 251. He lost the fight via fifth-round TKO but has won three straight since.

Following wins over Marlon Vera, Pedro Munhoz, and Rob Font, Aldo has the chance to earn another 135lb title shot. O’Malley could be in contention as well if he can get past Yan.

Instead of fighting Aldo for a potential shot at the title, O’Malley seems content with allowing Aldo to get another opportunity at a belt before his career comes to a close. Some fighters can be selfish when moving up the UFC ladder, but O’Malley respects Aldo’s legendary career and wants to see him have another opportunity to hoist UFC gold again.

