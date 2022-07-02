Sean O’Malley On Future Fights After UFC 276: “I’m Only Fighting Killers”

UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley knows it’s only onwards and upwards from here on out if he can get past Pedro Munhoz tonight at UFC 276.

O’Malley is set to face Munhoz on the UFC 276 main card. This is arguably the biggest test of his young UFC career following one lone defeat in the Octagon.

O’Malley isn’t looking past Munhoz, who has faced some of the top contenders in the division, including the champion Aljamain Sterling. However, he knows that a win over Munhoz would just be the start to a difficult climb towards the title conversation.

During a recent interview with TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter, O’Malley revealed who he sees as his equal in the cage and who he could face next with a win.

Sean O’Malley Looks Ahead To Potential Clashes

“Top 5, all those guys are very, very dangerous,” O’Malley said. “Top-10, really. It comes down to who performs better on that night. It’s crazy to think like ‘damn, okay. After I’m done knocking out Pedro… I have killers’. From here on out, I’m only fighting killers. It’s pretty crazy to think about. Just taking it one fight at a time.”

O’Malley has been criticized by some for his slow, methodical climb in the bantamweight division. Since a loss to Marlon Vera at UFC 252, he’s faced and defeated lower-level competitors such as Kris Moutinho and Raulian Paiva.

O’Malley offered to fill to face Petr Yan at UFC 267 last year, so he’s ambitious in his climb to the top. As it happens, Yan recently returned interest in a potential fight against O’Malley by daring the 27-year-old to call him out if “Sugar” defeats Munhoz tonight at UFC 276.

Who should Sean O’Malley fight next with a win over Pedro Munhoz?