Sean O’Malley Hopes To Receive Win Money For UFC 276 No Contest

UFC bantamweight Sean O’Malley is still hoping to receive his win money despite not securing a victory over Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276.

Last weekend’s pay-per-view was opened by one of the most intriguing bouts on the stacked card, which pitted rising star O’Malley against top-10 135-pound veteran Munhoz. But while many had noted the matchup as one of the most anticipated on the International Fight Week-held event’s slate, it didn’t deliver as expected.

After a tentative opening round, the bout began to pick up in the second, with “Sugar” finding his range and landing shots. But midway through the frame, an eye poke rendered Munhoz, who it was later revealed had suffered a corneal abrasion, unable to continue.

With that, referee Jason Herzog waved the fight off and the pair left Las Vegas’ T-Mobile arena with a no contest on their respective records.

As well as failing to add a green column to their records, the result seemingly meant that both men would be left without their win money for the UFC 276 appearance. Unsurprisingly, given his post-fight comments, “Sugar” is looking to change that.

“16-0” O’Malley Calls On UFC To Reward Him

After his TKO loss to Marlon Vera in 2020, O’Malley refused to accept the result as a defeat. He’s shared a similar sentiment following his fight against Munhoz, claiming that his performance was so dominant, which he thinks led to the Brazilian ‘quitting’, that he should have been awarded a win.

With that in mind, the Montana native has called on UFC brass Dana White, Hunter Campbell, and Sean Shelby to award him his win money for the much-talked about no contest on July 2.

“No, (the money isn’t the same in a no contest). So, you get your show money, which Pedro and I both got. We showed up, we made weight, we fought. And then you’d get your win money.,” O’Malley noted during an appearance on The Pivot podcast. “UFC knows I’m a draw and they pay me good, considering I’m not top 10, or whatever. Last night was a good night, regardless, (even) if I don’t get my win money.

“I’m still hoping to UFC will (give it to me). I have a really good relationship with Dana, Hunter, and Sean. The three main guys. So, you know, maybe they do, depending on how they saw the fight. I know they got an extra — whatever my win money is,” O’Malley added. “I know that won’t hurt them. It would help me a little bit, would be nice.”

While his record may say 15-1 (1), the #13-ranked bantamweight is claiming to be 16-0 as a professional. Whoever he faces next, be it a rematch with Munhoz or a fresh face, they’ll no doubt be looking to leave O’Malley with a defeat that he can’t contest.

