MMA World Reacts To O’Malley/Munhoz UFC 276 No Contest

The mixed martial arts (MMA) world has reacted to the lackluster start of the UFC 276 pay-per-view (PPV) between Sean O’Malley and Pedro Munhoz.
O’Malley and Munhoz squared off in a bantamweight tilt to open up the card, that saw a good striking exchange between the pair in the first round. However, the second round got underway and saw an accidental eye poke from O’Malley to Munhoz.
Munhoz said he couldn’t see anything out of the eye, and the doctor waved the action off. The official decision resulted in a No Contest.
MMA World Reacts To No Contest in O’Malley vs. Munhoz
The MMA world took to Twitter to react to the No Contest decision in O’Malley vs. Munhoz. Check out what they had to say here:
This is certainly a disappointing development for O’Malley, as a potential win over Munhoz would’ve catapulted him into the top ten of the division, and into higher-profile matchups, assisting in his pursuit of UFC gold.
As for Munhoz, he was looking for a big win over the young prospect coming in off a two-fight losing streak.
What is your reaction to the No Contest between Sean O’Malley and Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276?