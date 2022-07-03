MMA World Reacts To O’Malley/Munhoz UFC 276 No Contest

The mixed martial arts (MMA) world has reacted to the lackluster start of the UFC 276 pay-per-view (PPV) between Sean O’Malley and Pedro Munhoz.

O’Malley and Munhoz squared off in a bantamweight tilt to open up the card, that saw a good striking exchange between the pair in the first round. However, the second round got underway and saw an accidental eye poke from O’Malley to Munhoz.

Munhoz said he couldn’t see anything out of the eye, and the doctor waved the action off. The official decision resulted in a No Contest.

MMA World Reacts To No Contest in O’Malley vs. Munhoz

The MMA world took to Twitter to react to the No Contest decision in O’Malley vs. Munhoz. Check out what they had to say here:

shit atleast take the full five fuckin minutes and try to recover. hes wantin a lucky decision aint he? he won round one so he just wanted out real quick i guess — Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) July 3, 2022

Looks like no finger went in the eye to me but I’m not in there. 🤷🏻‍♂️ RE: Munhoz vs O’Malley. — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) July 3, 2022

The eye poke didn’t look to bad no 🧢 #UFC27 — Sergio Pettis (@sergiopettis) July 3, 2022

He packed it up — Randy Brown (@TouchNgo_) July 3, 2022

I urge every fan who boos an eye poke to take an eye poke, then continue fighting another killer… smh #UFC276 — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) July 3, 2022

This is certainly a disappointing development for O’Malley, as a potential win over Munhoz would’ve catapulted him into the top ten of the division, and into higher-profile matchups, assisting in his pursuit of UFC gold.

As for Munhoz, he was looking for a big win over the young prospect coming in off a two-fight losing streak.

