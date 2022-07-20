Sean Strickland: Adesanya Is The Best But Also A B**ch

Sean Strickland admits that Israel Adesanya is the best, but that doesn’t mean his personal feelings on the middleweight champion have changed.

Strickland was recently interviewed by “The Schmo” and offered his thoughts on the UFC middleweight champion and the current scope of the division. This comes weeks after Strickland suffered a knockout loss to rising contender Alex Pereira at UFC 276 and also after Strickland and Adesanya mixed it up during the pre-event press conference.

Sean Strickland Doesn’t Change Tune On Adesanya

Strickland took aim at “Stylebender,” suggesting that just because he can fight, admitting Adesanya might even be the best in the world, doesn’t mean that he’s not a “b*tch.”

“Just ’cause you can fight doesn’t mean you’re not a b*tch,” Strickland said. “Don’t forget that. To Izzy, just ’cause you can fight, don’t mean you’re not a b*tch. And I think Izzy is going to beat Alex.

“I think Izzy’s gonna stand there, and Izzy’s gonna bounce around and out-point Alex for five rounds — and we’re all gonna say Izzy is the best in the world. But that doesn’t change the fact that he’s a b*tch.”

Adesanya recently successfully defended his 185-pound title against Jared Cannonier in the main event of UFC 276. It was the champion’s fifth title defense inside the Octagon.

Image Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

As aforementioned, on that same card, Alex Pereira knocked out Sean Strickland in the first round to establish himself as a legitimate contender for the title at middleweight. To make things even more interesting, Pereira owns two victories over the current champion.

Pereira defeated Adesanya during their days in GLORY Kickboxing, the latter victory being via knockout.

Now that both men emerged victorious from their respective battles at UFC 276, many expect them to be paired up next for what would be a title bout with a very interesting story built in.

What do you think about Sean Strickland and his comments on Adesanya? Sound off in the comments below!