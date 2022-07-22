Sean Strickland Calls Out ‘Baby Nuts’ Brunson For Immediate Fight

Sean Strickland wants to fight Derek Brunson immediately, despite recently suffering a knockout loss.

Strickland recently took to his Instagram account and posted a video announcing that he received a call that Derek Brunson wants to fight him. However, the catch is that Brunson wants to wait several months before making the fight happen.

This didn’t sit well with Strickland.

Image Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Sean Strickland Calls Out Derek Brunson

In his video, Strickland said he’s more than willing to fight Brunson, but has no interest in waiting six months to fight. Strickland poked fun at Brunson, calling him “baby nuts” for wanting to wait so long.

“So I get a call right,” Strickland said. “Brunson wants to fight you. And I’m like, ‘F*ck yeah, I’ll give that f*cking man a dance, let’s go.’ He said, ‘But wait a minute, he called you out, but he wants to wait five to six months.

“So Brunson, do you a favor, do me a favor, put down the f*cking Froot Loops, grab those little f*cking baby nuts you got, hold them up, and f*cking shave off two to three months. Because I ain’t waiting f*cking six months to fight you.”

Strickland recently suffered a knockout loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 276 earlier this month. It marked his first loss since 2018, ending a six-fight win streak. After the loss, Strickland is ranked the No. 7 middleweight in the UFC.

As for Brunson, he finds himself in a very similar situation. He also had a five-fight win streak snapped in his last outing, as he was knocked out by Jared Cannonier back in February. It was also his first defeat since 2018. Brunson currently sits at the No. 4 position in the middleweight rankings.

A fight between the pair certainly makes sense given where they’re both at in their careers. It will be interesting to see if the UFC ultimately puts it together.

