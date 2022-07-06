Jamahal Hill Warned Sean Strickland Ahead Of UFC 276 KO Loss

UFC light heavyweight contender Jamahal Hill attempted to advise Sean Strickland on Alex Pereira’s vulnerabilities ahead of UFC 276.

Strickland faced Pereira on the UFC 276 main card on Saturday night. Just minutes into the fight, Pereira caught Strickland with a big left hook that stopped the fight immediately.

Strickland had been on a roll before the knockout punch with six-straight wins, including most recently against Jack Hermansson and Uriah Hall. He was one win away from a middleweight title shot against Israel Adesanya.

If Strickland had listened to Hill, he might’ve come out on the winning end of things against Pereira.

Sean Strickland’s Six-Fight Win Streak Came To An Abrupt End

© Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

In a recent tweet, Hill shared a recent Instagram message he sent Strickland ahead of the Pereira fight.

Told y’all my IQ was on a different level, these dudes are so predictable. I know exactly what they gonna do. And I tried to warn my man…#UFC276 #IQ🐐 pic.twitter.com/IyVxmU0vRK — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) July 5, 2022

“Told y’all my IQ was on a different level, these dudes are so predictable,” Hill said after Strickland’s loss. “I know exactly what they gonna do. And I tried to warn my man.”

Despite the loss, Strickland seems ready to move forward and work his way back into the middleweight title conversation. His loss to Pereira was his first defeat at middleweight since making the move from welterweight.

As for Hill, he’s set to face former title challenger Thiago Santos on August 6th. In the meantime, he seems open to advising fighters such as Strickland ahead of their bouts.

