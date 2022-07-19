Sean Strickland: Twitter Is A Liberal Cesspool

For those hoping to see Sean Strickland back on Twitter, we’ve got some bad news…

Ever since rising towards the top of the 185-pound division, Strickland has appeared to let loose of any prior self-censorship. Subsequently, we’ve seen a host of bizarre takes and controversial comments, ranging from a verbal attack on “PC beta male” Khalil Rountree Jr. to a widely criticized take on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

While he survived on the platform through instances like that, he rode his luck too far in May, when comments about gun ownership and transgenders led to Twitter showing him the door with a suspension.

Though there are obviously ways around the ban — namely, creating another account — Strickland appears to have no interest in returning to what he’s described as a liberal “cesspool.”

Strickland: No More Tweets From This Guy

During a recent interview with Helen Yee, Strickland returned to his usual colourful self having laid low slightly since a knockout loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 276.

When asked if he has any plans to return to Twitter, Strickland suggested that his “white trash” brand doesn’t fit well within what he perceives to be a liberal platform. With that said, “Tarzan” is staying clear of the social media site, which he also branded as a ‘dying’ entity.

“Twitter, f*cking Twitter. Twitter has just become a liberal safe place, f*cking cesspool. And I don’t think that my brand of f*cking white trash redneck is meant to be on Twitter,” Strickland said. “So, no more tweet tweets from this guy. It’s just hard, you know? Every time I post something I get reported and I get, you know — Twitter, it’s a cesspool. It’s downhill, man. Elon Musk is pulling out. Twitter, it’s dead.”

Some may look at the constant reporting and the ban as a sign to keep controversial thoughts to yourself — not Strickland.

The 31-year-old Californian delivered another memorable and strange media day interview during International Fight Week, with the cherry on top of the controversial cake being an appearance at the press conference.

The fact that Strickland’s pre-presser motto was “don’t say anything racist” perhaps gives some more context as to why the man finds his Twitter account suspended.

What did you make of Twitter’s decision to suspend Sean Strickland?