Sergei Pavlovich’s Team Open To Immediate Lewis Rematch

After a controversial end to their matchup at UFC 277, heavyweight Sergei Pavlovich is willing to give Derrick Lewis a rematch.

Lewis and Pavlovich battled in a heavyweight bout on the UFC 277 main card on Saturday. Just under a minute into the fight, Pavlovich overwhelmed Lewis with a flurry of punches and briefly knocked down Lewis in the process.

But Lewis was able to get back up under his own power just as referee Dan Miragliotta put a stop to the action. Lewis immediately protested the stoppage and Miragliotta was hit with a slew of boos from the Dallas, TX crowd.

Countless UFC fighters took exception to the stoppage and talks of an immediate rematch between Lewis and Pavlovich began following the fight. Pavlovich’s team seems open to running it back with Lewis if the UFC deems it necessary.

Sergei Pavlovich’s Inner Circle Expresses Interest In Derrick Lewis Rematch

MMA Fighting

In the aftermath of the stoppage, ESPN’s Brett Okamoto was reached out to by Pavlovich’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz.

Sergei Pavlovich’s manager Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) tells me he doesn’t think the stoppage of the Derrick Lewis fight was early last night (I would disagree), but if Derrick wants that fight again “he can get it if UFC wants.” I wouldn’t mind seeing it rebooked personally. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 31, 2022

“[Derrick Lewis] can get it if UFC wants,” Abdelaziz said of a potential Lewis/Pavlovich rematch.

Lewis came into the fight looking to rebound after a knockout loss to Tai Tuivasa at UFC 271 back in February. Before that, he earned a knockout win over Chris Daukaus following a loss to Ciryl Gane for the then-interim heavyweight title.

Pavlovich has now won four in a row with the win over Lewis at UFC 277. He could potentially face Lewis again or opt to fight another opponent as he moves closer to the title picture.

UFC President Dana White opined that the Lewis/Pavlovich was early, but wouldn’t commit to seeing an immediate rematch. This could be a storyline to watch in the coming weeks.

