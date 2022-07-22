Shevchenko Responds To “Sad” Maycee Barber & Casey O’Neill

UFC Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko has responded to claims from flyweights Maycee Barber and Casey O’Neill that she was exposed at UFC 275.

Shevchenko defeated Taila Santos via a split decision at UFC 275 last month. It was easily the toughest flyweight title defense of her championship reign, and many believed Santos not only won the fight but showed holes in Shevchenko’s game.

Following UFC 275, some flyweights, including Barber, opined that Shevchenko has been on the downfall over her past few fights. This comes despite Shevchenko having earned largely dominant wins over the likes of Lauren Murphy and Jéssica Andrade entering the Santos fight.

After Barber’s initial comments, O’Neill co-signed Barber’s take and suggested that Shevchenko has plenty to work on after the back-and-forth battle with Santos.

Valentina Shevchenko Denies She Was Exposed By Taila Santos

© Paul Miller-USA TODAY Sports

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Shevchenko hit back at Barber and O’Neill’s criticism of her UFC 275 performance. (h/t MMA Fighting)

“The trash-talkers like Casey [O’Neill] and Maycee Barber, don’t give food for them, just let them speak something bad about someone because I think this is their energy,” Shevchenko said. “If they don’t talk something bad or something ugly, they feel sad in life. So this is why I feel they felt they had to say something. For example, Maycee just came back from her injury, Casey she doesn’t have much to do just to speak because she’s injured.

“I think it’s the same that it was before. They can think whatever they want, but it’s one thing to pretend that they know and another thing to be inside of the octagon and try it and do it and make it [real],” Shevchenko continued. “Yes, they can work on their things, but it will never work because every time I will find the way to win and continue winning, and defend my flyweight [title]. Because you see it, but before you feel it, you never know it.”

An immediate rematch between Shevchenko and Santos may not be completely out of the question. Meanwhile, Murphy has also re-surfaced into the flyweight title picture after an impressive win over Miesha Tate at UFC Long Island.

While Santos showed that Shevchenko isn’t without flaws, Shevchenko will look to silence her detractors and continue etching her name into the UFC history books when she returns to the Octagon.

Do you believe Valentina Shevchenko was exposed by Taila Santos?