Sonnen: You’re Stupid If You Thought Fury Would Box Paul

Former UFC star Chael Sonnen is far from surprised that YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul isn’t facing rival Tommy Fury on August 6.

For the second time in eight months, Paul, whose built a 5-0 professional record since venturing between the ropes, was left searching for a late-notice opponent. The constant in both scenarios was the withdrawing party, the younger half-brother of Tyson Fury.

After pulling out weeks before their scheduled bout last December due to injury and a chest infection, “TNT” had a second chance to lace the gloves against the online star next month. But shortly following the official announcement, the Brit was out again, this time after being denied entry into the United States.

I should sue this fool. Own dad exposes why he pulled out a second time. pic.twitter.com/EdTE8PZXh1 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) July 9, 2022

Despite appearing to commit himself to the matchup last month following early talk of another cancellation, as well as the SHOWTIME headliner being made official, one MMA veteran believes the current situation was inevitable.

And if you thought otherwise, well, he thinks you’re “foolish.”

Sonnen: ‘What Part Of Me Telling You Fury Wouldn’t Box Paul Did You Not Get?’

During a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Sonnen, a former two division UFC title challenger, reacted to the news that Hasim Rahman Jr. will be sharing the ring with Paul on August 6, not Fury.

Having suggested in a previous video that the Englishman wouldn’t throw down with “The Problem Child,” Sonnen questioned those who believed otherwise, suggesting they must feel “awfully stupid” now.

“I don’t know what it is that I did wrong. I have the largest audience out there. Nobody in this space touches me,” Sonnen said. “As the largest, most trustworthy voice in this space, what part about me telling you Tommy Fury was not going to show up at Madison Square Garden, he was not going to box Jake Paul — what part of that made you still cling to hope that he was?

“Somebody else must have told you he was? I would like you to name names. Who is the somebody else who you thought — foolishly so. I mean, you gotta be feeling awfully stupid right about now,” Sonnen continued. “Even foolishly so, who was the somebody who you thought opinion and/or words trumped mine?”

Sonnen went on to reiterate why a Fury withdrawal was always on the cards, suggesting that the pressure of living up to the family name against a man who hasn’t yet faced a professional pugilist would understandably be too much for the 23-year-old.

“I said give Tommy a break. The pressure you would have to be under in that family, when your pops is a tough guy and expects you to be a tough guy… There’s a lot on that,” Sonnen said. “He didn’t want to be the one to embarrass the family.”

With Fury out, Paul’s sixth bout and first test opposite a pro-boxer will come against Rahman Jr. inside Madison Square Garden. Should he emerge victorious, it stands to reason that the Ohio native will be steering clear of Fury moving forward.

Real intent being shown in this match up by @jakepaul . I like it. As a boxing purist Paul has won me over #PaulRahman pic.twitter.com/j56EdXDQ0O — Carl Frampton MBE (@RealCFrampton) July 8, 2022

What do you make of Chael Sonnen’s comments? Was Tommy Fury’s withdrawal inevitable?