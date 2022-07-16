MMA Twitter Reacts To Soriano’s Brutal Finish Of Lungiambula

The final fight of the UFC Long Island prelims ended with a bang when Punahele Soriano knocked out Dalcha Lungiambula.

After losing the first round on all 3 judge’s scorecards, Soriano wasted no time in the next round of the middleweight bout.

Just 20 seconds into the second round, “Puna” blocked a kick from Lungiambula before answering with a vicious combination. Lungiambula fell to his knees, and a follow-up right hand put him facedown on the mat before the referee stepped in to stop the fight.

Soriano snapped a two-fight losing streak with the win, and MMA Twitter reacted to the 29-year-old’s third UFC victory.

Eric Nicksick has told me Puna Soriano is one of the most powerful punchers he has ever worked with.#UFCLongIsland — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) July 16, 2022

Puna Soriano can freaking crack. Just smashed Dalcha Lungiambula with a series of punches. #UFCLongIsland — Nolan King (@mma_kings) July 16, 2022

Puna Soriano — legit one of the nicest guys in this sport — and an absolute killer in the cage.



What a KO!#UFCLongIsland — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) July 16, 2022

Very nice finish for Soriano #UFCLongIsland — Jillian DeCoursey (@lionheartjill) July 16, 2022

I’ve liked Puna Soriano ever since I saw him on Contender Series. The guy is a beast and I’m happy to see him happy like this. #UFCLongIsland — Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) July 16, 2022

Puna can bang. The kid bangs. #UFConABC3 — Brian Campbell (@BCampbell) July 16, 2022

Puna vs. Caio Borralho is the fight to make. #UFCLongIsland — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) July 16, 2022

Puna just caught a body #UFCLongIsland — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) July 16, 2022

MMA News has all of the results and highlights from UFC Long Island.