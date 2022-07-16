MMA Twitter Reacts To Soriano’s Brutal Finish Of Lungiambula

The final fight of the UFC Long Island prelims ended with a bang when Punahele Soriano knocked out Dalcha Lungiambula.
After losing the first round on all 3 judge’s scorecards, Soriano wasted no time in the next round of the middleweight bout.
Just 20 seconds into the second round, “Puna” blocked a kick from Lungiambula before answering with a vicious combination. Lungiambula fell to his knees, and a follow-up right hand put him facedown on the mat before the referee stepped in to stop the fight.
Soriano snapped a two-fight losing streak with the win, and MMA Twitter reacted to the 29-year-old’s third UFC victory.
