Sterling Gives McGregor A Heads Up About Potential DMs

UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling is looking to follow in the business footsteps of former two-division titleholder Conor McGregor, and he may seek the Irishman’s help.

Sterling has sat on the 135-pound throne since a disqualification victory over Petr Yan last March. But while his reign was largely dismissed as delegitimate for the best part of 13 months, “Funk Master” cemented his ownership of the crown with a more convincing victory over the Russian at UFC 273.

Now that his saga with “No Mercy” is out of the way, Sterling is looking to go about other activities that are synonymous with championship status; namely, a business venture.

During his appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience, the bantamweight king revealed his hopes to break into the beverage industry with his own brand of rum.

“I always like fighters that branch out and start doing (new) things. Because obviously, it’s a short career window, so you gotta make the most out of it while you can. And I’m hoping to try to do the same thing. I’m trying to start a rum company.”

And when ‘fighter’ and ‘alcohol’ are mentioned together, one name comes to mind — the “Notorious” Conor McGregor.

Sterling Could Turn To McGregor’s Business Acumen

If you ask many of McGregor’s UFC peers about his connection to alcohol, most would perhaps mention consumption. As well as social media rival Henry Cejudo recommending him to Alcohol Anonymous, the likes of Rafael Fiziev have put the Dublin native’s antics down to drinking.

But McGregor’s relation to beverages began with the creation of Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey. Of all his business ventures, the former champ-champ’s experience in the alcohol industry has been his most successful. Just last year, McGregor sold his majority stake in the growing brand for a whopping $600 million.

With that number, especially having reached it in such a short space of time, it’s no wonder that Sterling is pondering turning to the Irishman for some advice. During a recent interview with TheMacLife, the bantamweight champion warned McGregor to expect some communication soon.

“Hey, I might need some help with my rum company. So if I (get) in your DMs, I hope you respond,” Sterling said.

As well as McGregor, Sterling will have some other competition when it comes to UFC figures boasting alcohol brands, with Bruce Buffer’s Puncher’s Chance Bourbon and Dustin Poirier’s Rare Stash beverage also in the market.

But having targeted a different form of distilled beverage, perhaps Sterling can lead the rum charge. He just needs a name — “Funky Firewater?” We’ll give you that one for free, champ.

There’s nothing quite like some Proper liquid gold on #WhiskeyWednesday to gear up for the weekend 🥃 pic.twitter.com/FA8Ld2QcMQ — Proper No. Twelve (@ProperWhiskey) June 29, 2022

How do you think a DM exchange between Aljamain Sterling and Conor McGregor would go?