Aljamain Sterling Reacts To O’Malley/Munhoz: “Shame On You, Sean”

UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling has weighed in on the abrupt ending to Sean O’Malley vs. Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276.

O’Malley and Munhoz went to battle on the UFC 276 main card this past weekend. After a back-and-forth opening round, the action stopped in Round 2 after O’Malley accidentally eye poked Munhoz and the cageside doctor deemed him unfit to continue.

A portion of UFC fighters and fans have accused Munhoz of exaggerating the eye poke and looking for a way out of the fight, despite this accusation being largely discredited by Munhoz’s recent statements. In light of the UFC 276 outcome, Sterling feels that it’s O’Malley’s responsibility to control his weapons and not put himself in that position in the first place.

Aljamain Sterling Criticizes Sean O’Malley Following UFC 276

Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley

During a recent podcast episode on his YouTube channel, Sterling gave his reaction to the O’Malley/Munhoz no-contest.

“Unfortunately, Edward Scissorhands (referring to O’Malley) decided to snip out the eyeballs of Pedro Munhoz,” Sterling said. “Shame on you, Sean. Control your weapons, as they say. Know what you’re doing with those phalanges, and if you watch Israel Adesanya, he was putting a fist so that he wouldn’t poke [Jared Cannonier]. Even though I do think he got him one time.

“But for the most part, he was measuring the distance, keeping his fist up. And that’s being professional and understanding how to control your body. If you can’t control your fingers, I don’t know what to tell you.”

O’Malley has accused Munhoz of wanting a way out of the fight and seemed to dismiss the idea of an immediate rematch.

Sterling, the UFC bantamweight titleholder, could be on his way to facing O’Malley sometime soon. O’Malley could get a title shot after a few more wins in the 135lb division despite this obvious setback against Munhoz.

