Strickland Credits “Fat” Heckler For Press Conference Rampage

UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland has explained what led to his memorable antics at the UFC 276 press conference earlier this month.

While he was gearing up to share the Octagon with Alex Pereira at the pay-per-view, a bout that ended in a worst-case scenario for him, Strickland’s presence at the pre-fight presser saw his attention diverted towards the man who headlined the event.

But although Israel Adesanya warned him to remain focused on the task at hand, advice which was evidently not heard, “Tarzan” entertained fans in attendance with a bizarre back and forth with the champion.

Now, Strickland has pleaded not guilty to causing the exchange.

But when laying the blame elsewhere on his boisterous presence on stage, what did he point to? Opponent Pereira? Adesanya? His focus on not saying anything racist (which apparently needed to be said…)? No, a “fat limp-d*ck guy” in the audience.

Of course.

Strickland: I Was Defending Cannonier

During a recent interview with Helen Yee, Strickland reflected on what was an eventful International Fight Week for him, which began with another memorably strange media day appearance and ended with a nap on the Octagon floor at the hands of “Poatan.”

When asked about his press-conference debut, Strickland suggested that, despite it fitting well with the personality fans have come to know from him, his interactions with “The Last Stylebender” were down to the input of a “fat” heckler in the crowd who took aim at title challenger Jared Cannonier.

“There was this fat, limp-d*ck f*cking guy in the audience, and he was a nice guy, he started talking sh*t to Cannonier, and Izzy was sitting there f*cking giggling like a little girl,” Strickland said. “So, really, what sparked it was that f*cking limp-d*ck fat f*ck making fun of Cannonier.

“I was like, ‘You know what, I gotta defend Cannonier ’cause f*ck that guy and f*ck Izzy.’ So, you can thank the fat limp-d*ck guy with the Lakers jersey that made me wanna make fun of Izzy,” Strickland concluded.

There we have it, good guy Strickland was simply defending the quieter Cannonier. Although, we’re still wondering how a heckler led to him discussing Adesanya’s French tips…

The most entertaining part of this press conference is watching Robbie Lawler’s reactions to Sean Strickland. He’s dying of laughter up there. #UFC276 — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) June 30, 2022

What did you make of Sean Strickland’s antics at the UFC 276 press conference?