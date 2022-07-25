The Rock Gives McCann Honorary Elbow Moniker After London KO

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has reacted after UFC women’s flyweight Molly McCann landed her second spinning back elbow knockout of the year.

At UFC London this past March, McCann broke through into the mainstream in a major way, sleeping Luana Carolina with a one-and-done spinning elbow. The shot drew a memorable reaction from her home crowd inside The O2, with the raucous cheers continuing as she paraded around the Octagon with a duplicate UFC title.

When she was booked against Hannah Goldy this past weekend for the UFC’s second visit to England’s capital of the year, not many would have expected “Meatball” to come close to replicating her memorable March 19 result.

But lightning does indeed strike twice when McCann’s elbow is in town.

While she required more than one elbow to finish “24K,” McCann did find an opening for the spinning technique in the very first round this time, stopping her American foe against the cage in yet another highlight-reel KO.

And after once again recording perhaps the most memorable moment of the night, the Liverpudlian took to Twitter to address the man whom most associate elbows with: The Rock.

@TheRock excuse me Mr Rock, but can I keep borrowing the peoples elbow. It’s doing me bits 🤣 pic.twitter.com/LhDje8hGF0 — Molly McCann (@MeatballMolly) July 25, 2022

“@TheRock excuse me Mr Rock, but can I keep borrowing the peoples elbow. It’s doing me bits,” McCann wrote.

The Rock Christens McCann’s Elbow, The “People’s Meatbow”

Prior to breaking through as a major film star, Dwayne Johnson made his name in professional wrestling, where he fought under the ring name, “The Rock.” One of his most notable moves in the ring saw him deliver an elbow to his downed opponents — the “People’s Elbow.”

While McCann’s first iteration of her own Scouser’s elbow may have flown under Johnson’s radar, the Liverpudlian made sure he took notice of the second. Responding to the flyweight’s tweet, the well-known MMA enthusiast praised McCann for her victory, and even offered the 32-year-old her own elbow moniker.

From the ELECTRIFYING People’s Elbow to the DEVASTATING People’s Meatbow 💪🏾💪🏻 Its all yours!

Keep kicking ass and having FUN, champ! 👏🏾

Much respect, Mr Rock 😊👊🏾 https://t.co/9lcScMLBMe — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 25, 2022

“From the ELECTRIFYING People’s Elbow to the DEVASTATING People’s Meatbow Its all yours! Keep kicking ass and having FUN, champ! Much respect, Mr Rock”

That’s now post-fight interactions with Drake, Stormzy, and The Rock for McCann. Who’s next?

McCann is certainly bringing her own brand of energy and entertainment inside the Octagon, partially thanks to an elbow loan from the man who transcended it from just a bone. Although it’s hard to picture The Rock parading around backstage at a WWE event with a Paddy Pimblett wig and Howler Head whiskey bottle in hand…

In that sense, and so many others, McCann is truly unique.

What did you make of Molly McCann’s latest “People’s Meatbow” at UFC London?