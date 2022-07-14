AEW’s Thunder Rosa Returns To Combate Americas As Commentator

Thunder Rosa will be making their return to Combate Americas soon — but not as a fighter.

Instead, Rosa, real name Melissa Cervantes, will serve as an analyst/commentator for the promotion’s July 15 and July 22 shows in Miami which will stream on Paramount+.

Thunder Rosa Returning To Combate Americas

Rosa will join play-by-play announcer Max Bretos in the booth, along with analyst/commentator Rodolfo Roman, the promotion announced.

“I have always loved Combate and the sport of MMA, so I am excited about this new opportunity,” Rosa said.

Rosa has quite the history with Combate Americas. She made her mixed martial arts (MMA) debut for the promotion back in 2019, taking on Nadine Mandiau. It was a losing effort on Rosa’s part, who suffered a unanimous decision defeat.

Despite things not going her way in MMA, Rosa has certainly made a name for herself in the world of professional wrestling. Currently, Rosa wrestles for All Elite Wrestling, where she reigns as the AEW Women’s Champion.

Rosa won the title back on March 16, defeating Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. Having competed in professional wrestling since 2014; performing for prominent promotions such as Lucha Underground, IMPACT Wrestling, NWA, Ring of Honor, SHINE, Tokyo Joshi Pro, WOW Women of Wrestling and more; Rosa has not competed in MMA since her 2019 debut.

Although, she did recently leave the door open for a potential return.

“Actually, I was offered another cage match, a real one, an MMA match. And I’m like ‘I think I can still do it’ …

“But I’m going to take my time on this one, because MMA is something not to play with, and I have a lot of respect for those who stand in the cage.

“If I do it, you guys will know, because I’m probably gonna announce it on my taco vlog as I’m eating tacos.”

Enjoyed reading this article? Share it on social media below!