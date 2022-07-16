Tito Ortiz Claims Chuck Liddell UFC Beef Was Fabricated

Tito Ortiz claims that his beef with Chuck Liddell in the UFC was fabricated by the promotion itself.

Ortiz was recently interviewed by Chris Van Vliet and discussed his historic mixed martial arts (MMA) career. During that conversation, Ortiz discussed his legendary feud with fellow MMA legend Chuck Liddell.

Tito Ortiz Claims Chuck Liddell Beef Was Fabricated

The first time the pair met inside the Octagon was back in 2004. Ortiz and Liddell went head-to-head at UFC 47, where “The Iceman” picked up the win via second-round knockout. They wouldn’t meet again until 2006, when again Liddell finished Ortiz via TKO.

Finally, a controversial trilogy bout took place between the pair in 2018, where Ortiz picked up his first win over Liddell with a first-round knockout under the banner of Golden Boy Promotions.

© Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Although their trilogy is one of the most legendary in MMA history, according to Ortiz, it was built on a lie. Ortiz claims the feud was fabricated by the UFC at the start.

“Nah, that was all fabrication of the UFC,” Ortiz said. “When you have two guys who were friends and stayed at the same home together — he stayed at my house, I stayed at his house — we were Team Punishment. There was a t-shirt of both of us next to each other with our hands crossed saying “Team Punishment” on it.

“But when it came down to money, he sold himself out. And I want to say I get it, but I don’t get it because I try to make sure any friends that are around me, I treat them like family. And it came to a point where he sold out and, instead of making $10 to $20 million, he got an extra million after he beat me the second time.

“Like I say — I’m not crying over spilled milk, it’s behind me, my life is forward, and I’m fortunate to be where I am right now.”

While Ortiz hasn’t fought in MMA since his 2019 win over Alberto Del Rio for Combate Americas, he plans to return to the cage later on this year. It remains to be seen who the opponent or promotion will be.

