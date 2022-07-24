Tito Ortiz Wishes Dana White Would Let Go Of Grudge

Tito Ortiz wishes that UFC President Dana White would let go of their grudge after all these years.

It’s no secret that Ortiz and White haven’t seen eye-to-eye over the years. White has been very vocal about his dislike for Ortiz, with the latter suggesting at one point that he’d never fight in the UFC again.

However, at this point in time, Ortiz, a former UFC light heavyweight champion, seems to be willing to put all of that behind him.

Tito Ortiz Wants To Bury The Hatchet

“The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” was recently interviewed by Chris Van Vliet to discuss several topics. One such topic being his feud with White. Ortiz suggested he wishes White would put everything behind him so they can potentially work together in the future.

“I don’t want to say no,” Ortiz said. “I think I’ll give that to Dana to say no. I think I made a mistake a while back saying I’ll never fight in the UFC, and it came back to bite me in the ass. It is what it is. I think he told me that. I wish we could get over the hard feelings. That’s life. Life is too short to hate.”

Ortiz hasn’t fought in the UFC since 2012. However, he’s still actively competing in mixed martial arts (MMA). Currently, he finds himself on a three-fight win streak. He hasn’t been tied down to one promotion either.

© Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Each of those three fights have taken place under different banners; Bellator, Golden Boy Promotions, and Combate Americas. His last fight inside the cage resulted in a submission win over former WWE star Alberto Del Rio in 2019.

Ortiz has promised to fight again before the end of the year, however, no promotion or opponent has been hinted at just yet. It would be very interesting to see if Ortiz could eventually make his way back into the UFC’s Octagon.

What do you think about Tito Ortiz wanting to settle his differences with Dana White? Let us know in the comments below!