Tom Aspinall Recalls The “Weirdest Place” He’s Been Recognized

UFC heavyweight Tom Aspinall’s rise to prominence on the sport’s biggest stage hasn’t been without some accompanying bizarre fan interactions.

Since arriving inside the Octagon in 2020, Aspinall, a former Cage Warriors standout, has reeled off five consecutive victories en route to the #6 spot in the rankings. Having gotten past former champion Andrei Arlovski, the Englishman broke through with a dominant co-main event win against the formerly ranked Sergey Spivak last September.

But it was his main event debut that shot Aspinall towards title contention. In front of his home crowd earlier this year, the Manchester native submitted perennial UFC headliner and former Bellator champion Alexander Volkov in one round.

With such an impressive run in MMA’s premier promotion, a spectacular headline performance, and four Performance of the Night-worthy performances in five outings, Aspinall has unsurprisingly risen from a relatively unknown name to a recognized heavyweight behemoth.

While that has its positives, it’s not without its drawbacks…

Aspinall: He Wanted A Picture In The Shower Area…

During an appearance on Submission Radio ahead of this weekend’s UFC London card, Aspinall discussed the strangest fan interaction he’s had since improving his stock last time out in March.

There’s weird, and there’s… well, proper weird. The actions of this fan were certainly the latter.

“I’ve got a really weird one recently… I was at my kid’s swimming lessons. After the swimming lessons, all the kids like, shower, you know, they’ve got a shower area,” Aspinall began. “The parents kind of just wait for the kids to come out the shower. I was in the shower area, watching my kids shower, waiting for them to finish. Other parents were watching their kids showers, waiting for them to finish.

“This guy just walks around the corner and went, ‘Tom!” In front of like, 20 other parents. I was like, ‘Yep, you okay mate?’ He was like, ‘I’ve gotta have a picture.’ I’m like, ‘Alright, just let me finish my kid’s shower, and we’ll do a picture.’ And he’s like, ‘Well, I’m in a bit of a rush.’ I’m like, ‘Well, we can’t do it in the kids shower area, that’s a bit weird,'” Aspinall continued. “He’s like, ‘Why?’ I’m like, ‘Mate, we’re in a kids shower area. There’s like, 20 kids with no clothes on. What do you mean why?'”

The lesson here folks — boundaries are important, and there’s a time and a place for photos. If it needed saying, the kids shower area isn’t the place…

After that incident, perhaps Aspinall will not be looking forward to increasing his notoriety even more. But given that he’s set to feature in his second UFC London main event of the year on Saturday, and this time against top-five contender Curtis Blaydes, he may not have a say in the matter if he emerges victorious.

Who do you think will have their hand raised this weekend at UFC London, Tom Aspinall or Curtis Blaydes?