Tom Aspinall Shares Thoughts Following UFC London Leg Injury

UFC heavyweight contender Tom Aspinall sounds optimistic about his immediate future following a nasty leg injury at UFC London.

Just 15 seconds into his fight against Curtis Blaydes, Aspinall hurt his knee off of a kick, and the fight was immediately stopped. Blaydes was ruled the TKO victor despite the fight barely getting started.

Blaydes has already ruled out the possibility of an immediate rematch as Aspinall awaits an exact diagnosis of his injury. The extent of the injury has not been made public, but Aspinall could miss a few months at least.

Aspinall had been on a roll entering the fight with Blaydes, with eight straight wins over the likes of Alexander Volkov and Sergey Spivak. He signed with the UFC in 2020 following a stint with Cage Warriors.

As Aspinall begins what could be a long road to recovery, he’s focused on the journey ahead and not dwelling on the unfortunate ending to his second-straight main event.

Tom Aspinall Suffered A Nasty Leg Injury Early On Against Curtis Blaydes

In a recent Twitter post, Aspinall spoke out for the first time since his injury in the UFC London headliner.

“Last night wasn’t my night,” Aspinall posted. “My training camp in the build up to the fight has been brilliant. Sometimes these things happen; now is the time to recover, rebuild and come back stronger! Wanted to say a huge thank you to the UFC, the doctors and paramedics that looked after me. But, also to the fans! For all the messages you’ve sent and support you’ve given me, in the build up to the fight and after the freak injury. You’re all amazing!

“Want to thank Curtis for being a true gentleman, it didn’t work out how we both wanted, but to come and see me after for a beer makes you a legend in my eyes,” Aspinall continued.

“Finally, my team and my family. We all know this is elite sport, we live to fight another day! Big love Tom.”

The Aspinall/Blaydes winner was expected to potentially get a title shot for their next UFC appearance. But, Aspinall’s injury and Blaydes’ win by technicality add more questions than answers to the heavyweight title picture.

We could get a better idea of Aspinall’s injury and an estimated timeframe for a return to the UFC within the coming days. In the meantime, Aspinall is remaining positive after the most disappointing moment of his career.

