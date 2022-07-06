Paul Addresses Fury Cancellation Following “Tommy Fumbles” 2.0

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has suggested that formerly planned opponent Tommy Fury avoided help that was offered to him after his failed attempt at traveling to the United States.

For the second time in less than year, stories surrounding the feud between Paul and Fury have shifted from pre-fight talk to cancelation talk. Having withdrawn ahead of their scheduled clash last December due to injury, “TNT” once again looked set to represent Paul’s first test against a professional boxer next month at Madison Square Garden.

But after claiming to have been denied entry to the US, which has become a common occurrence in the Fury family, the matchup was thrown up in the air, with the Englishman’s withdrawal later confirmed.

While former UFC champion Tyron Woodley stepped up on short notice seven months ago, reportedly saving the day this time will be pro-boxer Hasim Rahman Jr., who will share the ring with “The Problem Child” on August 6 on SHOWTIME pay-per-view.

Paul: “Tommy Fumbles” Strikes Again

Despite appearing to have a new opponent to focus on, Paul isn’t done reminding Fury of his two withdrawals. On Wednesday, the Ohio native took to Twitter and accused Fury of going “into hiding” when offered help by Most Valuable Promotions.

Fury’s received a termination notice. MVP did everything it could 2 help him & team. He wasn’t interested & he literally went into hiding.



2nd time in a row he has pulled out.



2nd time in a row I’m going to step up & take on a new opponent on short notice. AUG 6. MSG.



📣 tmw — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) July 6, 2022

Prior to the first attempt at booking Fury as his opponent, Paul sought to add a clause to the Brit’s contract that would leave him having to change his name to “Tommy Fumbles” with a defeat to the online star.

After the name trended following Fury’s first withdrawal, Paul wasn’t about to let the opportunity to bring it back after the second canceled matchup slip away.

#TommyFumbles



$2K to someone who retweets this. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) July 6, 2022

Having previously suggested that he wouldn’t give Fury another opportunity for the big payday following their failed December clash, it stands to reason that the boat on Paul vs. Fury may have sailed.

