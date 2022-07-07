[UPDATE] Paul Accepts Fury’s Solution To Save Fight, Negotiations Continue

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury may be headed to the United Kingdom.

Fury was originally set to face Paul on August 6th in a boxing headliner at Madison Square Garden in New York. However, he is currently barred from traveling to the United States, reportedly due to ties with crime boss Daniel Kinahan.

Due to Fury’s recent travel issues, Paul was reported to be moving on from the Fury fight onto a matchup with Hasim Rahman Jr. instead. But Wednesday, Fury has proposed a solution to his current U.S. travel restriction that would make the fight with Paul still come to fruition.

Tommy Fury, Jake Paul (Image Credits: Jason Miller/Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

In a recent post on his Instagram story, Fury issued a statement on the situation.

“I’m gutted and disappointed in regards to the issues I have faced with entry into the USA,” Fury said. “This is something that myself or my team could have never anticipated happening. This situation has been left with my lawyers, as being denied entry to a country is obviously a very issue, and it needs to be subsequently be resolved.

“I’m confident this fight will happen when this issue gets resolved, and we come to a solution. I want to clarify that I will fight in a neutral country that both parties can enter. This can be any time, any place, anywhere.”

Jake Paul Proposes UK Location For Fury Bout

Paul would soon respond to Fury’s proposal with the following offer released on social media.

I’m confident you are a scared little boy who doesn’t want to fight or understand business. I will pay you $500K to fight me in the UK. I will do it shortly after August 6. You accept? https://t.co/3JtDJ3aHD4 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) July 7, 2022

“I’m confident you are a scared little boy who doesn’t want to fight or understand business. I will pay you $500K to fight me in the UK. I will do it shortly after August 6. You accept?”

Before long, Fury gave his response to Paul.

I wouldn’t get out of bed to fight you for $500k 🤣 Let me know when you’re ready to have a serious conversation. https://t.co/vYfDTqVsxv — Tommy Fury (@tommytntfury) July 7, 2022

“I wouldn’t get out of bed to fight you for $500k. Let me know when you’re ready to have a serious conversation.”

Fury and Paul were supposed to square off last December before Fury pulled out with an injury. Paul ended up facing former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in a rematch, knocking him out with one punch.

Fury and his legal team are currently hard at work to get his current travel restrictions resolved. In the meantime, Paul appears to be onboard with fighting in the UK. Now, the two just need to come to terms on the fight salary.

MMA News will keep you updated on this developing story.