Tommy Fury Offers Solution That Would Save Jake Paul Fight

Tommy Fury has spoken out for the first time since withdrawing from a second scheduled boxing match with Jake Paul.

Fury was originally set to face Paul on August 6th in a boxing headliner at Madison Square Garden in New York. However, he is currently barred from traveling to the United States, reportedly due to ties with crime boss Daniel Kinahan.

Due to Fury’s recent travel issues, Paul seems to be moving on from the Fury fight and is reportedly close to agreeing to a matchup with Hasim Rahman Jr. instead. But now, Fury has proposed a solution to his current U.S. travel restriction that would make the fight with Paul still come to fruition.

Tommy Fury Speaks Out On Second Jake Paul Fight Withdrawal

Tommy Fury, Jake Paul (Image Credits: Jason Miller/Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

In a recent post on his Instagram story, Fury issued a statement on the situation.

“I’m gutted and disappointed in regards to the issues I have faced with entry into the USA,” Fury said. “This is something that myself or my team could have never anticipated happening. This situation has been left with my lawyers, as being denied entry to a country is obviously a very issue, and it needs to be subsequently be resolved.

“I’m confident this fight will happen when this issue gets resolved, and we come to a solution. I want to clarify that I will fight in a neutral country that both parties can enter. This can be any time, any place, any where.”

Fury and Paul were supposed to square off last December before Fury pulled out with an injury. Paul ended up facing former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in a rematch, knocking him out with one punch.

Fury and his legal team are currently hard at work to get his current travel restrictions resolved. In the meantime, Paul seems set on fighting another opponent and potentially revisiting the Fury fight for the third time in the future.

