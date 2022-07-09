Twitter Reacts To Tony Kelley Getting Released By The UFC

Twitter had a field day with the UFC parting ways with bantamweight Tony Kelley following his knockout loss to Adrian Yanez.

It was reported on Thursday that Kelley is no longer on the UFC roster following his recent controversies and loss to Yanez. Kelley had managed to make an enemy of himself in many fans’ eyes following his controversial remarks about Brazilians while cornering Andrea Lee.

In front of a hostile crowd at UFC Austin, Kelley was booed incessantly before getting blitzed by Yanez in Round 1. He was finished via TKO just minutes into the fight.

Before the loss to Yanez, the 35-year-old Kelley had earned back-to-back wins over Ali AlQaisi and Randy Costa inside the Octagon. However, his recent successes weren’t enough for the UFC to sign him to a new contract.

Twitter Had A Lot To Say About Tony Kelley’s Release

Twitter had a less-than-amicable reaction to Kelley being let go by the UFC.

Tony Kelley trying to get into the UFC PI today: pic.twitter.com/zJhJ2gfDq6 — Super Fan🇮🇪 (@McGregorRousey) July 7, 2022

There goes my rematch….



🤣🤣🤣 — Adrian Yanez (@yanezmma) July 7, 2022

I am a UFC fan. I love to watch good fighters, not personalities. Both @yanezmma and Tony Kelley are elite fighters. Tony being dropped by the UFC is a joke. So is all the hate he gets for a stupid thing to say in a heating moment. Ffs keep the cryliberals out of the mma world. — RDO PVP KING (@waterslaegers) July 8, 2022

Never seen a man talk so much shit after getting ran through in the first round like Tony Kelley — Bar💫 (@Bar_resurrected) July 8, 2022

Kelley made his UFC debut at UFC 252 against Kai Kamaka III, losing via a unanimous decision. Before that, he fought for the vacant Legacy FC featherweight title in 2016, losing in a split decision to Kevin Aguilar.

Kelley will now explore his options in combat sports, including the possibility of retiring and focusing on coaching/cornering. Nevertheless, regardless of his decision, he has his fair share of adversaries online to deal with going forward.

What is your reaction to Tony Kelley’s release by the UFC?