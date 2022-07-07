Report: Tony Kelley Released From UFC Roster After Yanez Loss

UFC bantamweight Tony Kelley has been released from the promotion following a brutal knockout loss to Adrian Yanez at UFC Austin.

MMA Fighting reported the news on Thursday. Kelley had won back-to-back fights over Randy Costa and Ali AlQaisi before the first-round TKO loss to Yanez at UFC Austin. He made his UFC debut at UFC 252 against Kai Kamaka III, losing via unanimous decision.

Before signing with the UFC, Kelley had enjoyed brief stints in Legacy FC and Rite of Passage before making his Octagon debut.

Kelley had quite the buildup to his fight with Yanez. The hostilities towards him from some fans began when he made controversial remarks about Brazilians while cornering Andrea Lee earlier this year.

Kelley didn’t make things better during fight week as he missed weight leading up to the UFC Austin bout, weighing in at 137.5lbs.

Zuffa LLC

Shortly after the loss to Yanez, Kelley hit back at his haters and seemed to relish in his recent controversies. Nevertheless, it appears that recent events have contributed to the UFC’s decision to part ways with him.

Kelley, at 35 years old, may opt to compete in another promotion for his next combat sports venture. Kelley has yet to speak out publically following his reported release.

Are you surprised to learn about the reported UFC release of Tony Kelley?