(VIDEOS) MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes Of The Week (7/17-7/23)

Welcome to this week’s edition of MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes of the week! Every week there’s highlight-reel finishes all across the MMA world, and we’ve found some of the absolute best ones to showcase.

Last week’s list was one of the more submission-heavy ones to date, but this week gets back to the usual array of knockouts with a few impressive submissions mixed in.

Bellator’s return to action produced several worthy candidates but only had one make the final cut, while ONE Championship and the UFC each make a pair of appearances on the list. That still left enough room for a couple of unique kicks, a spinning finish, a wild submission and a brutal knockout from a UFC veteran.

#10: Takeaki Kinoshita’s Double Kick

Takeaki Kinoshita’s win at Shooto 2022 Vol. 5 officially went down as a left high kick, but it was the previous kick that likely sealed a win for the 25-year-old.

Love this finish by Takeaki Kinoshita at Shooto this morning. Kikuno kick to the body, high kick to the dome. https://t.co/5sU91hhsbp — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 17, 2022

With the more experienced Yoshihiro Koyama backed to the fence, Kinoshita landed a kick to the midsection that looked to have Koyama doubling over before a follow-up head kick ended the fight.

#9: Paddy Pimblett Keeps Rolling

The UFC were counting on Paddy Pimblett to be one of the primary stars of UFC London, and the 27-year-old made sure to capitalize on the opportunity.

Pimblett locked up a body triangle in the second round that also immobilized one of Jordan Leavitt’s arms, and it was only a matter of time before the “The Baddy” secured a rear-naked choke.

#8: Nikita Krylov Returns To Form

Nikita Krylov made a name for himself as a kill-or-be-killed fighter during his early career, and he got back to his finishing ways at UFC London.

It took just over a minute for “The Miner” to dispatch former light heavyweight title challenger Alexander Gustafsson with a short right hand and follow up punches on the ground.

#7: Reineir De Ridder Defends His Title

Reinier De Ridder’s time in ONE Championship has seen him pull off a number of impressive submissions, none more so than in his title defense at ONE Championship 159.

16-0! 👑 Reinier de Ridder puts Vitaly Bigdash to SLEEP with an inverted triangle to retain his ONE Middleweight World Title!#ONE159 | https://t.co/eBUfsODAFL pic.twitter.com/YDbzk92pGM — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) July 22, 2022

“The Dutch Knight” had no concerns about being on his back against Vitaly Bigdash and locked up an inverted triangle that put the Russian fighter to sleep after a brief struggle.

#6: Jose Mariscal Is Asking Questions

It’s not often you see a well-executed question mark kick in MMA, let alone one that sets up a finishing sequence.

Beautiful question mark kick https://t.co/AYQrIqiC1L — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 23, 2022

Jose Mariscal connected cleanly with the kick against Jordan Beltran at Combate Global and followed up with punches as soon as Beltran hit the canvas.

#5: Teruto Ishihara Gets Back On Track

Former UFC fighter Teruto Ishihara won consecutive fights for the first time since 2016 when he finished Westin Wilson at XMMA 5.

Teruto Ishihara knocks out Westin Wilson in the first round.#XMMA5 @XMMATV pic.twitter.com/8MEoDuDQnu — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) July 24, 2022

The Japanese bantamweight threw a massive left hand in the first round that floored Wilson and had the ref jumping in to save him from further punishment.

#4: Daniel Perez Swings For A Submission

Just as Graham Gullickson thought he was going to get out of trouble at Fury Amateur Series 39, Daniel Perez pulled off a surprise.

Gorgeous armbar by Daniel Perez at Fury Amateur Series. Wow #FAS39 pic.twitter.com/kcD8ExwBdo — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 17, 2022

Gullickson was able to get to his knees to try and work to his feet late in the first round, but Perez swung around his back and grabbed an arm bar that had Gullickson tapping immediately.

#3: Roman Faraldo Remains Undefeated

Welterweight Roman Foraldo already has a number of first-round stoppages in his career, but his knockout at Bellator 283 might be the most impressive one so far.

Roman Faraldo moves to 8-0, with another MASSIVE KO. #Bellator283 pic.twitter.com/McqKqtboYI — Scott Coker (@ScottCoker) July 23, 2022

Facing Luis Iniguez, Foraldo threw a 1-2 late in the first round that floored Iniguez as Foraldo calmly walked away.

#2: Danial Williams Hits The Off Switch

Danial Williams capped off a run of four-straight finishes that opened ONE Championship 159 with a particularly unique knockout.

The Australian flyweight landed a right hand in the last minute of the opening round against Zhelang Zhaxi that ended the fight a few seconds after impact.

#1: Abdul-Rakhman Dudaev Makes The Most Of A Miss

Abdul-Rakhman Dudaev needed less than a minute to finish John Teixeira in their featherweight bout at ACA 141.

135lb spinning-shit aficionado Abdul-Rakhman Dudaev scores a beautiful spinning back fist KO over John Macapá in just 47 seconds.#ACA141 pic.twitter.com/DOXsH4i7Ro — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 22, 2022

With Teixeira applying pressure, Dudaev missed an uppercut but immediately spun into a back fist that dropped the Brazilian.

