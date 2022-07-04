Tuivasa Pleads With Jon Jones To Unblock Him, Shares DMs

Tai Tuivasa wants Jon Jones to have another drink.

If there’s one person who might be able to give Tai Tuivasa a run for his money on the partying front, it might just be Jon “Bones” Jones.

Of course, while Tuivasa has a reputation for being a “happy drunk,” Jones, on the other hand, has become known for meeting tragedy when intoxicated — so much so that last year he vowed to remove alcohol from his life forever after his latest arrest.

It should come as no surprise that Tai “Bam Bam” Tuivasa isn’t exactly the most positive influence when it comes to remaining sober, as captured in the following DMs shared between him and the former light heavyweight king.

Tuivasa To Jones: Unblock Me, Bra!

Jon Jones would apparently oblige and stop writing Tuivasa, which prompted “Bam Bam” to try to smooth things over with “Bones” publicly.

“B WEEEEZZZZZZZYYYYY #bones you know I love you man add me back uce 🤣🤣🤣🤣 you know he want dat @drinkwest @drinkwest @drinkwest 🍻 🍻 & 🎱 🤣😝 #bambam #FTA #westernsydney #totheworld #drinkwest #shoeyvasa #bangerFTA #bangwithanyone #anywhere“

Tuivasa made headlines a couple of months ago for begrudgingly naming Jon Jones as the GOAT despite being a “dickhead.” It’s unclear if these comments are what led to Jones and Tuivasa exchanging messages in the first place.

Whatever the case may be, judging from the alleged block, Jonny Bones appears to be over all things “Bam Bam” Tuivasa.

Tai Tuivasa is set to return to the Octagon in a historic headliner against Ciryl Gane at the first UFC event in France on September 3.

As for Jon Jones, he has recently named Stipe Miocic as his #1 preferred opponent over Francis Ngannou. Although, perhaps with Tuivasa sharing these DMs, Jones could be peeved enough to reconsider his power rankings in potential opponents.

Want to learn more about Tai Tuivasa’s business venture after this random exchange with Jon Jones?! You can read more about his beer company here!