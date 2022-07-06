Tyson Fury Reportedly Negotiating For WWE Return

Boxing heavyweight star Tyson Fury is reportedly in talks to return to WWE soon.

According to a report from GiveMeSport, Fury is in talks with WWE about potentially returning to do something with the company this summer. Nothing has been finalized quite yet, however, the talks are ongoing.

Fury has worked with WWE before, competing in a match against Braun Strowman, who has since been released from WWE, back in 2019 at their Crown Jewel event from Saudi Arabia.

There were many advising Fury not to participate in the match given he was smack in the middle of his boxing career. In fact, Fury had, at the time, already signed on for his rematch with Deontay Wilder for February of 2020.

Some were worried that, should Fury be injured during his match with Strowman, it could put his fight with Wilder in jeopardy. Of course, that didn’t happen as Strowman emerged from the match healthy and went on to defeat Wilder.

Image Credit: Gene Blevins/Getty Images

What’s Next For Tyson Fury’s Boxing Career?

As far as boxing goes, Fury seems to be retired from professional competition after knocking out Dillian Whyte at Wembley in front of 94,000 spectators.

Now, Fury is only interested in doing exhibition fights for big money with big names such as Francis Ngannou, Mike Tyson, Lennox Lewis, Frank Bruno, The Rock, and the former ‘World’s Strongest Man’, Thor Bjornsson.

It will be interesting to see what Fury decides to do next, including a potential prolonged career in the professional wrestling world now that he’s back in talks with WWE.

What do you think about Tyson Fury potentially returning to WWE this summer? Sound off in the comments section below!