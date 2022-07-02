UFC 276 Final Faceoffs & Official Weigh-In Results

The weigh-ins for UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier are complete, and MMA News is here to bring you the latest updates.

Tomorrow night, UFC 276 will take place from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Two UFC titles will be on the line with UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya defending his title against “The Killa Gorilla” Jared Cannonier and Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski facing Max “Blessed” Holloway in a trilogy bout for the featherweight title.

The card is stacked from top to bottom, including the other three main card bouts of Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira in a middleweight title eliminator; a fan-favorite barnburner between veterans Robbie Lawler and Bryan Barberena; and of course, “Sugar” Sean O’Malley set to face Pedro Munhoz to open up the PPV.

Fortunately for fight fans, every fighter on the card made weight, which means there are currently no cancellations following today’s weigh-ins.

You can catch our expert staff picks for each of the above bouts to get you better prepared for all the oncoming action and any big bets! You can also check out the UFC’s official live weigh-in show right here!

Ceremonial Weigh-Ins & Final Face-Offs

The UFC 276 ceremonial weigh-ins are complete, and below you can catch all the final face-offs prior to tomorrow’s big event!

Pedro Munhoz vs. Sean O’Malley

Robbie Lawler vs. Bryan Barberena

Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira

Will this one go all 3 rounds? 👀



Sean Strickland & Alex Pereira are set to find out!



[ #UFC276 | Tomorrow | Live on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/f2ejdXg5Hv ] pic.twitter.com/tiSyhslcfS — UFC (@ufc) July 1, 2022

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway

Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier

You can catch the full UFC 276 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins below.

UFC 276 Weigh-In Results

UFC 276 will begin at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The action then moves to ABC, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes in addition to ESPN+ at 8:00 PM ET. The pay-per-view action will kick off at 10:00 PM ET.

You can view the full lineup for UFC 276 along with the weigh-in results below, courtesy of UFC.com.

UFC 276 MAIN CARD

Main Event – Middleweight Title Bout: Israel Adesanya (183.5) vs Jared Cannonier (184.5)

Co-Main Event – Featherweight Title Bout: Alexander Volkanovski (144.5) vs Max Holloway (144.5)

Middleweight Bout: Sean Strickland (185.5) vs Alex Pereira (184.5)

Welterweight Bout: Robbie Lawler (171) vs Bryan Barberena (170.5)

Bantamweight Bout: Pedro Munhoz (135.5) vs Sean O’Malley (135)

PRELIMS

Lightweight Bout: Brad Riddell (155.5) vs Jalin Turner (155.5)

Welterweight Bout: Jim Miller (170.5) vs Donald Cerrone (170.5)

Welterweight Bout: Ian Garry (171) vs Gabe Green (170)

Middleweight Bout: Brad Tavares (185.5) vs Dricus Du Plessis (185)

EARLY PRELIMS

Middleweight Bout: Uriah Hall (186) vs Andre Muniz (185.5)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Jessica Eye (126) vs Maycee Barber (126)

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Jessica-Rose Clark (135.5) vs Julija Stoliarenko (136)

Keep it locked right here on MMA News for continued coverage of UFC 276.