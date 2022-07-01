Watch: UFC 276 Fighters Draw Their Opponents

If you woke up this morning wanting to see some of the biggest stars of tomorrow night’s UFC 276 event tap into their inner Picasso and draw their opponents, you’ve come to the right place!

It all goes down tomorrow night, with UFC 276 taking place live inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Two title fights are on deck, with Israel Adesanya defending the middleweight strap against Jared Cannonier and Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway III going down in their highly anticipated trilogy bout.

Now if you were to ask Sean O’Malley, he’d likely argue that he is the biggest draw out of all of those names. But who, faithful MMA News readers, is the best draw? Well, you’re about to get the chance to find out!

UFC 276 Fighters Become Mixed Martial Artistes

Israel Adesanya

The UFC’s YouTube channel decided to put together a video of UFC 276 stars drawing their opponents ahead of tomorrow night’s pay-per-view. Who needs KOs, technical martial artistry, or barbarous violence when you can see these athletes putting their skills to use on the canvas instead of the mats?

In the video below, Israel Adesanya, Jared Cannonier, Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway, Pedro Munhoz, and Sean O’Malley each put their artistic skills to use. But did this display result in brilliance or disaster? Was it delivered at the expense of their opponents, or was MMA’s answer to the Mona Lisa crafted before our very eyes?

Why without any further ado, you can find out for yourself below as these professional fighters finally become mixed martial artistes.

Who do YOU think is the best “draw” out of these six UFC 276 fighters?