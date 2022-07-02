Maycee Barber Won’t Concede Eye Is The “More Experienced Fighter”

UFC flyweight prospect Maycee Barber refuses to give Jessica Eye the nod when it comes to fighting experience in the cage.

Barber and Eye will face off on the UFC 276 prelims tonight. It is a massive test for Barber as she makes her way up the flyweight division and towards the title conversation.

At 24 years old, Barber seems to just be getting started in her UFC tenure. She’s earned back-to-back wins over Montana De La Rosa and Miranda Maverick before this matchup with Eye.

Many believed Barber had what it took to become the UFC’s youngest ever champion. But after losses to veterans Alexa Grasso and Roxanne Modafferi, that’s no longer a possibility.

Maycee Barber Downplays Jessica Eye’s Experience

(via Zuffa LLC)

During a recent interview with Maddyn Johnstone-Thomas, Barber explained how being so young in her career is an advantage.

“The fact that I started early and I experienced all of that early, I feel like now that I start to get into my prime and the best years of my career, I’ve already gone through that and I’ve already experienced that, so if I get an injury, I know what to do,” Barber said. “Not planning on taking a loss any time soon, but if that comes up, you know what to prepare for. I know that someday if I lose again, it will not be because I underprepared or because of anything I do, it was because the other person was the better fighter.”

Barber went on to dismiss Eye’s experience and how she doesn’t see it as a disadvantage for her entering UFC 276.

“I’m never going to say, ‘Yeah, she’s the more experienced fighter’, because that’s not something I believe in,” Barber said. “She’s a good fighter, but I’m a better fighter.”

While Eye has lost three-straight fights, she’s faced some of the top flyweights in the UFC. She’s earned wins over the likes of Katlyn Chookagian, Viviane Araujo, and Leslie Smith inside the Octagon.

Barber will have the opportunity to pick up arguably the biggest win of her career at UFC 276 and prove that fighting experience isn’t as important as fans and pundits make it out to be.

Who do you predict will win tonight at UFC 276: Maycee Barber or Jessica Eye?